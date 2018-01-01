3-Bed Detached Villa with Private Pool – Traditional Didim Villa

Detached three -bed villa in Altinkum for sale. A traditional property in Altinkum. Bargain Didim investment property.

We at Turkish Home Office are pleased to present this traditional detached villa in Didim for sale close to the lively resort of Altinkum.

Didim sits across the sea north of the Bodrum peninsula and the Greek island of Kos, approximately an hour’s boat journey away. This area was once just a group of small fishing villages. Altinkum has grown into a large town with a huge population that includes around 5,000 ex-pats from the UK and some from other European countries who have purchased property in the area for full-time living and holiday homes.

The lively resort of Altinkum attracts the most foreign tourists with its busy resort centre that offers an abundance of lively bars and nightclubs and numerous restaurants and shops. At the same time, several quiet neighbourhoods, smaller lesser-known resorts and villages offer their own more relaxing bars and restaurants, etc. and a good selection of supermarkets for all your grocery needs dotted around the peninsula for your convenience.

The Didim area has always been known for its value for money regarding real estate prices. However, more luxury homes are now being built to meet higher-priced demand. If you compare prices to the likes of the resorts of Bodrum and Kalkan further round the coastline, you will see that property prices are still much more affordable in Didim.

This detached three-bedroom villa for sale in Altinkum is close to the resort’s amenities. To the southwest, a 4km journey will find the up-market Didim D-Marina and the Third Beach of lively Altinkum or 5km to reach the resort centre and the Main Beach, whilst 3km to the north, you can visit the calm fishing village and quaint harbour in Mavisehir, all accessible by car or local buses with bus stops just a short walk from the villa.

The local area offers an ample selection of amenities within walking distance: shops, supermarkets, seaside restaurants and bars, a dive centre, private beach clubs and a funfair, and buses stop nearby to offer frequent services to reach the centre where you can get further buses to other areas such as Didim Town, the ancient Apollo Temple, many other seaside towns and beaches.

The detached villa built on a private plot with its own private entrance, all walled and gated, private pool and garden.

We present a three-bedroom triplex villa, entered through a steel entrance door leading into the open-plan living area, laid with neutral floor tiles.

The living area is large and offers a fully fitted kitchen with ample units, a handy breakfast bar and lots of natural light via several windows and patio doors that open to a large balcony overlooking the pool.

A fully tiled guest WC sits at the side of the marble staircase leading up to the upper floors. The first floor hosts the all bedrooms, two completely furnished double rooms and a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a fully tiled family bathroom on the same floor.

The villa is offered to the Didim real estate market fully furnished, the price to include all white goods, all the air conditioning units, all beds and wardrobes.

Overall, it is a lovely Altinkum property investment that is perfect for family holidays, a great year-round home or an ideal investment in Turkey with great rental potential, close to local amenities, within walking distance to the beach and marina, and close to bus services for easy access to the centre and other areas of Didim.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



