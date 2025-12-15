  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Manisa
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Manisa, Turkey

Yunus Emre
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Villa Luxury Villa Project in İzmir
Kayapinar, Turkey
from
$583,445
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
New project of residential complex Begonvilla Calm green in an ecologically clean area 3 floors villa Gross 280 m2 Netto 256 m2 4+2 4 bedrooms 2 halls Underfloor heating system Fireplace Terrace with fireplace Open pool Open otopark Green private pl…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go