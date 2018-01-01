  1. Realting.com
Polat Prime Villas

Didim, Turkey
from
€258,000
About the complex

Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey. 

Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resorts, set in the heart of the peninsula surrounded by nature. We are very happy to offer these brand new modern detached villas for sale, a project of 16 detached villas, centrally located in the exclusive town of Didim.

Didim is one of the most visited  towns of the Aydin province and is only 50km from Bodrum airport. With its mild climate, cost-effective living expenses and many alternatives suitable for every taste, it is a city demanded by both investors and people who are looking for a summer home.

3 Bed Modern Detached Villas for Sale from Polat Group, the leader of the region and the locomotive of the construction sector… Our new project designed in Efeler Mahallesi, the most valuable residential area of Didim, consists of 16 villas, each of which has a land area of 260m2 and an interior use area of 220m2, on a land of 4,233m2 in total.

Each villa has a separate entrance, a separate garden with various fruit and olive trees and a lawn integrated with great care and an independent garden area separated by lemon pines and garden walls.

Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 1 of which has an en-suite bathroom, 2 bathrooms, a very large and spacious kitchen and lounge, as well as a laundry and ironing room.

This eye-catching project, where the traditional architecture of the region is blended with our signature Polat Group experience, is only 4 km from D-Marin and the 3rd bay with its natural stone-clad facades, detached car park, semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool and sun terrace.

This eye-catching project, where you will live in peace and pleasure with your family and loved ones, has a security system with 24/7 cameras, security personnel, and a private parking area for each villa, is waiting for its new home owners.

Polat Prime, which pushes the limits of luxury and quality with its semi-olympic outdoor swimming pool, landscape areas, product quality and flawless design, will make your life seamless with all its ergonomic rooms; the living room and kitchen have a very functional design making them sun-drenched from morning to evening, parent bathroom, laundry room. Its villas are a unique project that appeals to your dreams and expectations in every sense.

Although the location of Polat Prime Villas is very close to all residential areas, it is in a very calm and serene location. It is a very preferred location for residence due to the attractiveness of its location.

-MATERIALS WE USE-

  • BUILT-IN: FRANKE BRAND SET OF 5 (Oven, Hob, Hood, Microwave and Sink)
  • GRANITE: 1st CLASS Aqua Granite 60X120
  • FINISHES: Winsa Revotech
  • SHUTTER : Winsa Winstor
  • VITRIFIED: Vitra
  • ARMATURE GROUP: ECA
  • PARQUET: AGT brand 1st Class 10mm Jointed Laminate
  • ROOF: Megaron Kremit System
  • FURNITURE: 1st Class Lacquered Kitchen Cabinet, Interior doors

We make you a home owner with attractive payment terms, reasonable prices and the advantage of commission-free sales from the construction company. 

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.
TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Zeray Country Akmeşe
Karaabduelbaki, Turkey
from
€984,860
Villa A Uniquely Beautiful Project
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€2,30M
Villa Unique Luxury Villas at Urla, İzmir
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€2,08M
Villa Taunhaus na Egeyskom poberezhe
Kazim Dirik Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€237,323
Villa Starting a New Morning with Urla Project
Torasan Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,15M
Other complexes
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Kemalpasa, Turkey
from
€1,31M
Area 155 m²
1 property 1
Our farm is in Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka locality. There are two separate numbered 2-storey houses with water and electricity, a small single-storey house, a warehouse and a covered animal roof, and outbuildings in the land. Our farm is 140 m2 and has 2 bedrooms, 1 living room and open kitchen, 2 bathrooms. It has 3 air conditioners, one refrigerator, washing and dishwasher, water heater, stove and oven. Our farmhouse is for sale with furniture and white goods. A camera security system is also available. Our farm, which is surrounded by olive and pine trees, has neighbors living around it, and villas and bungalows continue to be built in the region. Our land consists of 3 separate deed titles ( 6667 m2 + 3618 m2 + 20218 m2 ) in total 30503 m2 and is completely surrounded by wire fence. There are olive, cherry, walnut, fruit trees and pine forest in it. There is a walking path and a vehicle path. Partial exchange possible. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kemalpaşa Ören Yaka تقع مزرعتنا في منطقة  يوجد منزلين منفصلين من طابقين مزودان بالماء والكهرباء ، ومنزل صغير من طابق واحد ، ومستودع وسقف مغطى للحيوانات ، ومباني خارجية في الأرض. تبلغ مساحة مزرعتنا 140 مترًا مربعًا وتحتوي على غرفتي نوم وغرفة معيشة ومطبخ مفتوح وحمامين. بها 3 مكيفات وثلاجة وغسالة صحون وسخان مياه وموقد وفرن. مزرعتنا معروضة للبيع بالأثاث والسلع البيضاء. يتوفر أيضًا نظام أمان للكاميرا. مزرعتنا ، المحاطة بأشجار الزيتون والصنوبر ، بها جيران يعيشون حولها ، ويستمر بناء الفيلات والبناغل في المنطقة. تتكون أرضنا من 3 سندات صكوك منفصلة (6667 م 2 + 3618 م 2 + 20218 م 2) بإجمالي 30503 م 2 ومحاطة بالكامل بسياج من الأسلاك. هناك الزيتون والكرز والجوز وأشجار الفاكهة وغابات الصنوبر فيه. يوجد مسار للمشي ومسار للمركبة. التبادل الجزئي ممكن.   Detaylar için lütfen iletişime geçiniz. Contact for further details. .اتصل للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€747,423
Area 103–700 m²
15 properties 15
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ATLAS PREMIUM VILLAS is an elite villa in Kargicak in the Alanya region, which is the most modern and developing resort town in Turkey. The villas are located on an area of 3,493 sq.m. They have landscaped landscaping and are also surrounded on one side by mountains, and on the other by the Mediterranean Sea. ATLAS PREMIUM VILLAS presents 6 villas: Villa A. Villa area - 700 sq.m. Living area - 400 sq.m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Land - 680 sqm. Villa B. Area - 700 sq.m. Living area - 400 square meters. m. The villa includes 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Land - 660 square meters. m. Villas C and D. The area of each villa is 465 sq.m. Living area - 260 square meters. m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 1 living room. Land - 550 sqm. Villa E. Area - 372 square meters. m. Living area - 238 square meters. m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 1 living room. Land - 530 square meters. m. Villa F. Area - 372 square meters. m. Living area - 238 square meters. m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 1 living room. Land - 570 square meters. m. Each villa has its own infrastructure: pool, garage, own elevator, hammam, sauna, automatic irrigation system of the garden. Panoramic windows of villas offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Ancient Castle of Alanya. The villas are great for both housing and investment. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Cafes, restaurants; - Embankment; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions. Call or write, select an object for you in Alanya! Free legal support!
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 3+1 Villa in İzmir
Ovacik, Turkey
from
€250,000
Area 140 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Our villa is located on Yeni Şakran beach, 50 meters from Yalı Street, and is turnkey after 45 days. It is very close to the square, beach, cafes, walking area and children's park and is on a busy road. Natural gas, underfloor heating system, fitted kitchen, hilton bathroom and all first quality products are used. It can also be designed according to the charts if requested as follows. It has a 3+1 garden, an en-suite bathroom and a terrace. 1st floor: living room and kitchen, 2nd floor: 2 rooms, bathroom, wc, 3rd floor: bedroom, en-suite bathroom and large terrace with sea view. We have 2 villas, both of them see the sea from the terrace and the 2nd floor, they are the same. It has a garden and a private entrance. Please contact for more detailed information...
