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New build Villas and Houses in Foça, Turkey

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Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$817,966
The year of construction 2023
Our 2 luxury triplex villas with 225 m2 4+1 detached 50m2 pool in a 650m2 plot with a magnificent view, right next to Foçaköy, Yenibağarası neighborhood are for sale at the end of June. 1st class materials are used in the houses of our Villa with a very special view, 50m2 veranda, 50m2 c…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
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