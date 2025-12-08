  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Menteşe
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Menteşe, Turkey

Antalya
1
Mediterranean Region
26
Marmara Region
15
Istanbul
11
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Show all Villa Villa in Muğla
Villa Villa in Muğla
Menteşe, Turkey
from
$820,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Area 245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
-Kocacalis beach 1-2 minutes -Villa 4+1 with pool -Plot 470 m2 -Villa area 245 m2 -3 floors -Open saloon with kitchen -4 bedrooms -4 bathrooms -1 toilet -Underfloor heating system -Central electric heating and cooling of premises -Electric gates and auto wat…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go