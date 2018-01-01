  1. Realting.com
  Beyaz Villa

Beyaz Villa

Didim, Turkey
€602,000
About the complex

Luxury 4-Bed Detached Villa in Altinkum-Brand New House For Sale in Didim

This breathtaking 4 bedroom detached villa comprises modern architecture with a floor to ceiling arched window spanning two floors, affords natural sunlight to illuminate the villa all day long. There is also ample external lighting which makes the property shine day and night. The villa has 200m2 living space and all materials were specially selected with only the highest quality in mind. The unique black marble effect staircase equipped with a transparent baluster entices you to see what more the villa has to offer on the second floor. The hallways completed by stunning built-in wall mirrors and shining grey marble flooring. Sliding doors from the bedrooms open onto sizable balconies which provide extra space for al fresco dining, overlooking the gorgeous garden.

The villa includes 4 bathrooms along with the 4 bedrooms, giving everyone their own personal space. All bathrooms have been designed to a first class standard. The seperate living room and kitchen area are an impressive size, with a kitchen island and fully integrated units, this lounge provides an ideal space to host guests.

This detached villa contains your own private pool with an additional kid’s pool, fit for all the family and accessible whenever you wish to go for a swim. The private garden with trees, plants and wooden ammenities gives the property a fresh feel where natural elements meet modern style. A key feature of the garden is the wooden gazebo which provides a space for relaxation and outdoor dining.

This detached modern and luxury villa is peacefully located in Efeler, just 10 minutes from popular resort Altinkum. Altinkum beach, one of the most important beaches in Türkiye, other private beaches, entertainment venues, restaurants, bars, cafes and supermarkets. Whether you want to enjoy the peaceful environment Efeler and its locals has to offer or spend your time in the busy nightlife of Altinkum this villa gives you all you can ask for. Didim offers unmissable opportunities for investors who want rental properties to add to their portfolio or for homeowners making the move to live here all year, contact us to find out more about our services.

The magnificent villa, completed as a whole with its perfect exterior and decoration, is an ideal investment for a holiday and year-round living house on the Aegean coast of Didim with its 4 bedrooms. A viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all the luxury this home has to offer. If you want to experience all the beauties that the Aegean Region has to offer, you should make your appointment today to purchase real estate in Didim.

 

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
