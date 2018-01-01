  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mavi Villa

Mavi Villa

Didim, Turkey
from
€227,500
About the complex

Bargain 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Altinkum-2nd Home in Turkey.

Located in Hisar Mahallesi, which is close to the quiet and peaceful small residential area of Didim, Mavisehir, the 3-bedroom villa with a perfect is an unmissable real estate investment in Didim.

The semi-detached villa within 180 square meters of living space is fascinating with its  private garden, landscaping and covered patio area.The outer garden door of the semi-detached villa is protected by long walls. The garden is surrounded by walls and there are lamps on the walls to illuminate the villa in the evening. The floor tiles are bright, the wall paints are light and the ceiling lighting is interesting.

The open plan kitchen and living room are designed, the kitchen is useful and the kitchen cabinets are of first quality. While the sun rays illuminate the interior of the house all day long from its magnificent hall, there is an area that can be easily reached from the garden veranda thanks to its long sliding windows. There is a toilet right next to the stairs that your guests can use. The semi-detached villa has 3 bedrooms and has a fully equipped family bathroom on the upper floor. The rooms on the upper floor have a balcony and a covered terrace area.

All the materials used in the construction of the semi-detached villa are meticulously selected and the workmanship is first class and the windows are automatic blinds. It is a short drive to the Altinkum beach and centrally located in Didim’s most natural habitat area, and is within walking distance of all local amenities, such as supermarket, cafe, restaurant, pharmacy, hospital, post office, bank, street market.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Economy class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

