Mavi Villa

Bargain 3-Bed Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Altinkum-2nd Home in Turkey.

Located in Hisar Mahallesi, which is close to the quiet and peaceful small residential area of Didim, Mavisehir, the 3-bedroom villa with a perfect is an unmissable real estate investment in Didim.

The semi-detached villa within 180 square meters of living space is fascinating with its private garden, landscaping and covered patio area.The outer garden door of the semi-detached villa is protected by long walls. The garden is surrounded by walls and there are lamps on the walls to illuminate the villa in the evening. The floor tiles are bright, the wall paints are light and the ceiling lighting is interesting.

The open plan kitchen and living room are designed, the kitchen is useful and the kitchen cabinets are of first quality. While the sun rays illuminate the interior of the house all day long from its magnificent hall, there is an area that can be easily reached from the garden veranda thanks to its long sliding windows. There is a toilet right next to the stairs that your guests can use. The semi-detached villa has 3 bedrooms and has a fully equipped family bathroom on the upper floor. The rooms on the upper floor have a balcony and a covered terrace area.

All the materials used in the construction of the semi-detached villa are meticulously selected and the workmanship is first class and the windows are automatic blinds. It is a short drive to the Altinkum beach and centrally located in Didim’s most natural habitat area, and is within walking distance of all local amenities, such as supermarket, cafe, restaurant, pharmacy, hospital, post office, bank, street market.

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



