Akbuk Pine Village

Stunning 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa in Akbuk-Holiday Home For Sale in Didim

This 3 bedroom semi-detached villa is a magnificient piece of architecture for sale in Didim Akbuk, which comprises open living spaces with a shared swimming pool. The semi-detached villa with nature and sea views, away from the crowds of the city, is offered for sale at an affordable price. This home is located in a relaxed area, ideal for a family who prefer an idyllic lifestyle, amongst life’s natural beauties such as greenery, beaches and scenic views.

The villa in the complex, which is formed by the merger of 8 semi-detached villas, has a pool, private garden and large sun terrace. The sun terrace provides space for relaxation under the sunrays and al fresco dining. It provides comfort to its buyers with its 3 floors, the open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and an overhead wine holder, perfect for being the host with the most. The large living room provides ample living space. On the upper floors, there are 3 bedrooms, a fully fitted family bathroom and en-suite bathroom, as well as large communal balcony areas. The semi-detached villa has its own private landscaping area and garden, barbecue area. The villa has a neautral colour scheme throughout, creating a bright and airy home. It is 1.5 km away from the market, beach, entertaintment centers and all local amenities.

Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a perfect coastline along its length, and there are large and small coves, named after Akbuk Bay, where all color tones of green and blue meticulously merge. It is the place preferred by those who want to live away from noise with low humidity with clean sea air. Akbuk is a long journey where guests from abroad are given the opportunity to do sea sports and to discover nature.

Overall, affordable Akbuk holiday homes, ideal for year-round living or an ideal choice as a first-time investment in Turkey , walking distance to local amenities, easy access to the centre, beaches and other areas, along with amazing sea and nature views.

ABOUT AKBUK

Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.



Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.





NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



