  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akbuk Pine Village

Akbuk Pine Village

Didim, Turkey
from
€227,500
;
40 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stunning 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa in Akbuk-Holiday Home For Sale in Didim

This 3 bedroom semi-detached villa is a magnificient piece of architecture for sale in Didim Akbuk, which comprises open living spaces with a shared swimming pool. The semi-detached villa with nature and sea views, away from the crowds of the city, is offered for sale at an affordable price. This home is located in a relaxed area, ideal for a family who prefer an idyllic lifestyle, amongst life’s natural beauties such as greenery, beaches and scenic views.

The villa in the complex, which is formed by the merger of 8 semi-detached villas, has a pool, private garden and large sun terrace. The sun terrace provides space for relaxation under the sunrays and al fresco dining. It provides comfort to its buyers with its 3 floors, the open kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and an overhead wine holder, perfect for being the host with the most. The large living room provides ample living space. On the upper floors, there are 3 bedrooms, a fully fitted family bathroom and en-suite bathroom, as well as large communal balcony areas. The semi-detached villa has its own private landscaping area and garden, barbecue area. The villa has a neautral colour scheme throughout, creating a bright and airy home. It is 1.5 km away from the market, beach, entertaintment centers and all local amenities.

Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a perfect coastline along its length, and there are large and small coves, named after Akbuk Bay, where all color tones of green and blue meticulously merge. It is the place preferred by those who want to live away from noise with low humidity with clean sea air. Akbuk is a long journey where guests from abroad are given the opportunity to do sea sports and to discover nature.

Overall, affordable Akbuk holiday homes, ideal for year-round living or an ideal choice as a first-time investment in Turkey , walking distance to local amenities, easy access to the centre, beaches and other areas, along with amazing sea and nature views.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.

Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.


NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
New building location
Didim, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Villa 4 1 v komplekse na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€982,659
Villa DEMET VILLAS
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€1,17M
Villa Mavi Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€227,500
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€440,000
Villa Villa in Muğla
Mugla, Turkey
from
€741,500
You are viewing
Akbuk Pine Village
Didim, Turkey
from
€227,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Fevziye, Turkey
from
€658,154
Kırsal Sapanca project is positioned as 26 villas on an area of 16,400 m2. Each of our villas has an area of 295 m2 and consists of 4 rooms and 1 living room. The garden areas of our villas start from 150 m2 and reach up to 540 m2. There is a 24/7 security system in the compound. Each of our villas has a smart home system, private parking, and an aquarium. In addition, there are different social areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a sports area, a Turkish Bath, a sauna, art rooms, and resting areas.
Villa Efe Villa
Villa Efe Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€275,000
Developer: Polat Group
3-Bed Detached Villa with Private Pool – Traditional Didim Villa Detached three -bed villa in Altinkum for sale. A traditional property in Altinkum. Bargain Didim investment property. We at Turkish Home Office are pleased to present this traditional detached villa in Didim for sale close to the lively resort of Altinkum. Didim sits across the sea north of the Bodrum peninsula and the Greek island of Kos, approximately an hour’s boat journey away. This area was once just a group of small fishing villages. Altinkum has grown into a large town with a huge population that includes around 5,000 ex-pats from the UK and some from other European countries who have purchased property in the area for full-time living and holiday homes. The lively resort of Altinkum attracts the most foreign tourists with its busy resort centre that offers an abundance of lively bars and nightclubs and numerous restaurants and shops. At the same time, several quiet neighbourhoods, smaller lesser-known resorts and villages offer their own more relaxing bars and restaurants, etc. and a good selection of supermarkets for all your grocery needs dotted around the peninsula for your convenience. The Didim area has always been known for its value for money regarding real estate prices. However, more luxury homes are now being built to meet higher-priced demand. If you compare prices to the likes of the resorts of Bodrum and Kalkan further round the coastline, you will see that property prices are still much more affordable in Didim. This detached three-bedroom villa for sale in Altinkum is close to the resort’s amenities. To the southwest, a 4km journey will find the up-market Didim D-Marina and the Third Beach of lively Altinkum or 5km to reach the resort centre and the Main Beach, whilst 3km to the north, you can visit the calm fishing village and quaint harbour in Mavisehir, all accessible by car or local buses with bus stops just a short walk from the villa. The local area offers an ample selection of amenities within walking distance: shops, supermarkets, seaside restaurants and bars, a dive centre, private beach clubs and a funfair, and buses stop nearby to offer frequent services to reach the centre where you can get further buses to other areas such as Didim Town, the ancient Apollo Temple, many other seaside towns and beaches. The detached villa built on a private plot with its own private entrance, all walled and gated, private pool and garden. We present a three-bedroom triplex villa, entered through a steel entrance door leading into the open-plan living area, laid with neutral floor tiles. The living area is large and offers a fully fitted kitchen with ample units, a handy breakfast bar and lots of natural light via several windows and patio doors that open to a large balcony overlooking the pool. A fully tiled guest WC sits at the side of the marble staircase leading up to the upper floors. The first floor hosts the all bedrooms, two completely furnished double rooms and a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a fully tiled family bathroom on the same floor. The villa is offered to the Didim real estate market fully furnished, the price to include all white goods, all the air conditioning units, all beds and wardrobes. Overall, it is a lovely Altinkum property investment that is perfect for family holidays, a great year-round home or an ideal investment in Turkey with great rental potential, close to local amenities, within walking distance to the beach and marina, and close to bus services for easy access to the centre and other areas of Didim. We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT ALTINKUM Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel. Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches. The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings. The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Villa Villa 4 1 v komplekse na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Villa Villa 4 1 v komplekse na beregu morya - Severnyy Kipr
Avanos, Turkey
from
€982,659
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you a new villa in Northern Cyprus – Girne district. Planned villa 4 + 1, total area 210 m2, distance to the sea 150 meters. Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Realting.com
Go