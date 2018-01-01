Green Park Villas

Brand New 3-Bed Luxury Detached Villa in Altinkum For Sale-Family Holiday Home in Didim.

Didim is the name of the peninsula and its district centre, Didim district center is the center of all shopping and transportation routes of the peninsula and is very close to the peninsula’s best known bustling holiday resort, Altinkum.

Perfectly completed, this new modern villa for sale in Didim is located in the Efeler area, adjacent to the nearest Imbat Bay, which is popular with families with its calm beaches and shallow water. 3 bedroom detached villa is the ideal real estate investment in Turkey with its proximity to the amenities in the city center and on a private complex.

We offer a duplex 3 bedroom villa in an excellent private, walled, gated complex. The detached villa has a new and modern design with central heating system, electric shutters, heat and sound insulation, led and spot lighting.

The modern villa, located in a site with a private entrance, private pool, has an open-plan kitchen and a large living room. There are 3 useful and bright bedrooms and 3 family bathrooms. Kitchen cabinets are of high quality and workmanship is first class. All materials used in the modern and luxuriously designed villa are of high quality and the workmanship is meticulous and clean.

Didim district and its surrounding neighborhoods are most likely preferred by those living on the peninsula after vacationing in Altinkum, but prefer a little more peace and quiet, so the town has a large immigrant community but also attracts a large number of people for the same reasons. Altinkum’s nightlife and beaches can be easily reached by frequent local bus services, so it has also been the choice of holidaymakers.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



