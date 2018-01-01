Green Park Villas

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Brand New 3-Bed Luxury Detached Villa in Altinkum For Sale-Family Holiday Home in Didim. 

Didim is the name of the peninsula and its district centre, Didim district center is the center of all shopping and transportation routes of the peninsula and is very close to the peninsula’s best known bustling holiday resort, Altinkum.

Perfectly completed, this new modern villa for sale in Didim is located in the Efeler area, adjacent to the nearest Imbat Bay, which is popular with families with its calm beaches and shallow water. 3 bedroom detached villa is the ideal real estate investment in Turkey with its proximity to the amenities in the city center and on a private complex.

We offer a duplex 3 bedroom villa in an excellent private, walled, gated complex. The detached villa has a new and modern design with central heating system, electric shutters, heat and sound insulation, led and spot lighting.

The modern villa, located in a site with a private entrance, private pool, has an open-plan kitchen and a large living room. There are 3 useful and bright bedrooms and 3 family bathrooms. Kitchen cabinets are of high quality and workmanship is first class.  All materials used in the modern and luxuriously designed villa are of high quality and the workmanship is meticulous and clean.

Didim district and its surrounding neighborhoods are most likely preferred by those living on the peninsula after vacationing in Altinkum, but prefer a little more peace and quiet, so the town has a large immigrant community but also attracts a large number of people for the same reasons. Altinkum’s nightlife and beaches can be easily reached by frequent local bus services, so it has also been the choice of holidaymakers.

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

