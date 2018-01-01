  1. Realting.com
  Didim Villa

Didim Villa

Didim, Turkey
€390,000
About the complex

Brand New 4-Bedroom Detached Villa For Sale in Yesilkent-300m from the beach

The modern and luxurious villa, which has been completely completed with its perfect exterior and decoration, is an ideal investment for a holiday and year-round living house on the Aegean coast of Didim with its 4 bedrooms.

Yesilkent is a little more up-market than Altinkum, yet just a 5-minute drive away, set right in the coastline with beautiful beaches and crystal clear waters,

The Yesilkent villa for sale is found in the most popular area and in a very central area of the resort, with everything you may need in the way of bars, restaurants, shops and supermarkets just a stone’s throw away.

Magnificent detached villa in Yesilkent has wonderful architectural design with bright private large garden area and privacy area surrounded by high walls. When you climb the stairs from the garden area of ​​the villa, the patio area greets you. The 3-storey fully detached villa for sale has a living room, 1 bedroom and a separate kitchen on the ground floor. The material of the kitchen cabinets is of high quality and the workmanship is first class. The ceiling spotlights in the living room and the wall paints, doors, floor ceramics of the villa are of high quality materials and workmanship. When you reach the middle floor, there are 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a large long balcony. On the top floor, there is 1 bedroom, a fully equipped family bathroom and a large terrace. If you want to experience all the beauties of the 4-bedroom charming villa 300 meters from the beach and seeing the Aegean, you should make an appointment to buy the property in Didim today.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM
Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.

Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.
The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.

The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.

NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

Features

  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

