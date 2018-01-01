  1. Realting.com
  3. Akbuk Sea View Villa

Akbuk Sea View Villa

Didim, Turkey
About the complex

Modern 5 bedroom detached villa with stunning sea and nature view in Akbuk. A modern home build on a private plot of 410m2 with a large private pool and outdoor living areas. Ideal Didim property investment.

We at Turkish Home Office are delighted to present this stunning villa in Akbuk Didim for sale, a well-kept sea and nature view property set slightly elevated in the stunning Akbuk bay.

Didim Akbuk, which has approximately 15 km of coastline, is surrounded by mountains. The most popular coves are Saplı Ada, Kazıklı Bay and Sahte Cennet. There is also a community that calls False Paradise the real Maldives of Didim. The most important feature of Didim Akbuk is that it is windy and has low humidity. Akbuk is known to be a therapeutic place especially for asthma patients with its oxygen-rich air and iodine breeze from the sea, covered with pine trees.

The sea is not wavy and many coves has received dark blue flags which it means water is very clean. You can swim until the end of October. 8 months of the year are sunny in Akbuk Town, as the humidity is ideal, it allows us to spend the summer heat comfortably. When you depart from Akbuk in the morning, you can make daily visits to locations such as Izmir, Mugla, Denizli, Aydin and coastal resorts such as Bodrum, Marmaris and Cesme in this region.

This detached 5-bedroom villa for sale in Akbuk is located in a quiet and slightly elevated residential area of the town, enjoying a blend of sea and stunning mountain views.

Bus services from the centre of Akbuk provide access to all areas of the Didim peninsula; the traditional town centre of Didim is accessible within approximately 25-minutes, the nightlife of Altinkum within 30 minutes, the night market in Mavisehir can be reached in less than 30-minutes.

The villa is built on a private corner plot, a walled and gated villa that offers well-kept mature gardens, a large private swimming pool and vast sun terraces.

A modern villa entered from the side via a shaded entrance terrace that hosts a steel security door opening to a hallway with stairs to the upper floors and doors of the rooms on this floor. To the side of the entrance door, there is a guest WC.

The second door opens for an open-plan living area with neutral ceramic floor tiles. A clearly defined space with a modern lounge as you enter, and a dining area, whilst the kitchen sits offset to the rear, fully fitted with a range of units and quality worktops. The kitchen has access to a balcony with mountain views, whilst the lounge provides a large pool-view balcony.

Ascending the stairs to the first floor, you find the three bedrooms, one sizable single room with a nature view balcony, a double bedroom furnished with a double bed and hosting a patio door opening to a shared sea and pool view balcony. One of the room has all GYM equipment room is an ultra-spacious master bedroom with the privacy of an ensuite shower room and access to the shared large balcony. This floor also hosts a family bathroom with a bathtub set off the hallway.

The second floor you will find the other two bedrooms with a door that opens to a vast roof terrace with stunning views across Akbuk Bay and the Didim hillsides.

This very well-kept villa is offered to the Didim real estate market fully furnished to a very good standard with the price including all white goods, air conditioning units, solar hot water system.

Overall a lovely family home in Akbuk that needs to be viewed; perfect for relaxing holidays, ideal for year-round living or excellent buy-to-let investment in Didim, lots of outdoor living space and fabulous sea and nature views.

ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.

Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.


NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
