  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Didim
  4. Villa Villa in Didim

Villa Villa in Didim

Didim, Turkey
from
$822,712
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 4400
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2023

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Didim

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1 salon -3 bedrooms -3 bathrooms -chic terrace overlooking the sea -First line from the sea -The sea view will never close -There is a road in front of the house and the beach and the sea immediately across the road the project provides for the further abolition of the road for cars, there will be only a pedestrian road and a park.

Location on the map

Didim, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$373,705
Villa Exclusive seven bedroom villa in Bodrum 500 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$443,262
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$309,641
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$784,707
You are viewing
Villa Villa in Didim
Didim, Turkey
from
$822,712
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Show all Villa Marina Villa
Villa Marina Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$234,706
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Excellent 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa For Sale in Didim-Holiday Home in Turkey This luxury development of modern villas in Didim for sale, a complex of semi-detached villas in the small though very popular holiday resort of Altinkum. Modern 3 bedroom semi-detached villa in Altinkum with…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Show all Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$700,490
Finishing options Finished
Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum. Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel. The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury an…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Show all Villa Polat Prime Villas
Villa Polat Prime Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$276,149
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Key Ready Modern & Luxury Detached Villas in Didim Altinkum Turkey.  Luxury homes in an elite location in Didim, located around 4km from D-Marin in Didim, the area offers tranquillity and a back-to-nature style of living along with easy access to Altinkum Centre and many other Didim resor…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications