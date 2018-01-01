Akbuk Bay Villas

Newly Built 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-650m from the Beach

3 bedrooms, private pool, private garden and 650m from the sea in Akbuk. Excellent newly built detached villa for sale.

It is located in the area of Akbuk, where low-rise detached villas with nature and sea views are available. It is a magnificent villa with 150 m2 living space and 3 bedrooms. The design villa, which consists of a family bathroom and a balcony, will be delivered luxuriously and modernly finished. You will be able to enjoy the unique view of Akbuk with its private landscape area and the villa’s own large garden area. The windows of the villa are wide. The materials used for the floor parquets, wall paints and doors are of first quality. Bathroom cabinets, shower cabin and floor ceramics are very stylish.

Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a perfect coastline along its length, and there are small coves in Akbuk. Akbuk Bay, where all the color tones of green and blue meticulously combine. It is the place preferred by those who want to live away from noise with low humidity with clean sea air. Akbuk is a long journey where guests from abroad are given the opportunity to do sea sports and to discover nature.

ABOUT AKBUK

Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.



Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.





NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



