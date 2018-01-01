  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akbuk Bay Villas

Akbuk Bay Villas

Didim, Turkey
from
€310,000
;
17 1
About the complex

Newly Built 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-650m from the Beach

3 bedrooms, private pool, private garden and 650m from the sea in Akbuk. Excellent newly built detached villa for sale.

It is located in the area of Akbuk, where low-rise detached villas with nature and sea views are available. It is a magnificent villa with 150 m2 living space and 3 bedrooms. The design villa, which consists of a family bathroom and a balcony, will be delivered luxuriously and modernly finished. You will be able to enjoy the unique view of Akbuk with its private landscape area and the villa’s own large garden area. The windows of the villa are wide. The materials used for the floor parquets, wall paints and doors are of first quality. Bathroom cabinets, shower cabin and floor ceramics are very stylish.

Akbuk, one of the holiday regions of Didim, has a perfect coastline along its length, and there are small coves in Akbuk.  Akbuk Bay, where all the color tones of green and blue meticulously combine. It is the place preferred by those who want to live away from noise with low humidity with clean sea air. Akbuk is a long journey where guests from abroad are given the opportunity to do sea sports and to discover nature.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

ABOUT AKBUK
Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport.

Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit.


NEARBY ATTRACTIONS
Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,
Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.

LOCAL FACILITIES
Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.
Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.
Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.
Beach clubs for your relaxation.
Marina, car hire and many more amenities.
Reliable taxi service.
Frequent inexpensive local bus service.

SIGHT SEEING

Temple of Apollo
Miletus ancient city
House of Virgin Mery
Ephesus

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
New building location
Didim, Turkey

