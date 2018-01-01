Stone-built Detached-style Cottage in Didim – Stunning Stone House For Sale in Turkey

Situated within a large plot of land for privacy guaranteed, this stone-built cottage was originally constructed 14 years ago and is just 5 minutes walking distance away from the village centre of Greenhill for daily amenities and necessities. The naturally modern exterior of this cottage with a swimming pool contrasts positively with the timeless interior design, the artwork imbedded inside enhances the pure workmanship that has gone into this property, really making it feel like a home. Mosaic tiles depicting archetypal figures in the living area, bring a true sense of uniqueness to this home. Architecture like this is rare to come by and we take great pride presenting this property to the market.

Built on a private plot of 700m2. The property offers 200m2 internal living space and enters into an open plan designed living room with a magnificent built-in relaxing fireplace. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 lounges and a kitchen. Doors open from the lounge to a terrace that runs along the back of the home. Off the living room is a fitted kitchen with marbel work tops.

A hallway leads through to the bedrooms. One of the rooms is a master sized bedroom with its own en-suite shower room and access to the balcony. The second bedroom is a twin room and other bedrooms are all double size. Offering two bathroom and completing the interior is a separate toilet and washbasin.

The cottage is in excellent condition and features include: double glazed windows throughout, insect nets on windows and doors, air-conditioning units installed, solar power water system in place, immersion electric water heater, central heating system and lots more for an easy transition to living within the Turkish countryside.

Situated within a large plot of land guaranteeing an abundance of privacy, the house exits to a stone laid garden with a variety of fruit trees, plants, and flowers. At the heart of the garden is a spacious swimming pool with surrounding area for sitting and sunbathing, along with an outdoor shower. A built-in barbecue is ideal for alfresco dining. The front garden is a gated driveway with a parking space.

The stone house located within the traditional village of Greenhill, this property is just five minutes walking distance away from the

village centre full of local amenities including restaurants, shops and supermarket. The surrounding area is largely offers stunning views of greenery and mountains. Perfect for someone with a keen eye for the natural and artistic beauties of life.

Distances

5 minutes away from Greenhill Village

10 minutes away from Akbuk

15 minutes away from Bafa Lake

20 minutes away from Didim

60 minutes away from Bodrum Airport

90 minutes away from Izmir Airport

This property has full Imar – this allows foreigners to purchase real estate in rural areas such as this. This is a unique opportunity for those looking to escape to Turkey and would be ideal as a permanent home or holiday house with lots of rental potential during the summer.

