  Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$417,741
14/04/2025
$415,162
13/04/2025
$415,405
12/04/2025
$413,284
11/04/2025
$417,453
10/04/2025
$410,986
09/04/2025
$416,374
08/04/2025
$415,389
07/04/2025
$418,789
06/04/2025
$418,827
05/04/2025
$417,635
04/04/2025
$420,392
03/04/2025
$427,905
02/04/2025
$428,696
01/04/2025
$429,642
31/03/2025
$429,944
30/03/2025
$429,825
29/03/2025
$431,570
28/03/2025
$431,869
27/03/2025
$432,009
26/03/2025
$430,214
;
20
ID: 25351
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441366
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

Complex offers contemporary luxury villas surrounded by the sun soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island. Fringed by

lush foliage, a collection of 31 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms.

Lobby & Reception - welcoming space with hotel-style services. Back-of-House Services - dedicated spaces for housekeeping, gardening, and maintenance to ensure effortless living. Gym - stay active with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Sauna - unwind and rejuvenate in a tranquil setting.

Ownership - Freehold & Leasehold.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The villas are delivered fully-fitted with bathrooms, kitchen, sliding windows, doors, floors & plastered white ceiling, lighting, electrical, water system; an air conditioner, and a fan in each bedroom as well as a fan in each shared room. Fully furnished option is available.

Advantages

Completion is guaranteed within 12 to 14 months from the start of construction. Subject to specific conditions such as the inclusion of furniture or customizations like adding a sala, which may extend the timeline.

A highly lucrative easy-sell solution is offered to you when you are ready to sell your villa. The commission rate charged is only half of the average commission rate of local agencies, enabling you to benefit from higher gains as you get to keep more of your earned profits.

Boasting a prime location, villas have the potential to generate high capital gains and attractive rental income.

Enjoy the benefits of rental management through Staylar, with full suite of services designed to maximize the value of your villa and deliver an exceptional experience for every guest:

  • Property Management
  • Housekeeping
  • Marketing & Booking
  • Financial Management
  • Legal Services
  • Owner’s Relations & Support
  • Concierge & Emergency Responses
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 160 m - Grocery Store
  • 350 m - Ban Bang Niew Lake
  • 450 m - Semicolon Cafe & Bistro
  • 950 m - Pharmacy
  • 3 km - Blue Tree (Lifestyle Avenue, Waterpark)
  • 4,3 km - Robinson Lifestyle Mall
  • 4,8 km - Cherng Talay Fresh Market
  • 4,9 km - Porto De Phuket & Boat Avenue
  • 5,2 km - Tesco Lotus
  • 5,7 km - Bangtao Night Market
  • 6,9 km - Bangtao Beach
  • 7,9 km - Laguna Golf Phuket

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

