Residential complex First class residential complex of villas with pools 350 m from the lake, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Complex offers contemporary luxury villas surrounded by the sun soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island. Fringed by

lush foliage, a collection of 31 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms.

Lobby & Reception - welcoming space with hotel-style services. Back-of-House Services - dedicated spaces for housekeeping, gardening, and maintenance to ensure effortless living. Gym - stay active with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Sauna - unwind and rejuvenate in a tranquil setting.

Ownership - Freehold & Leasehold.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The villas are delivered fully-fitted with bathrooms, kitchen, sliding windows, doors, floors & plastered white ceiling, lighting, electrical, water system; an air conditioner, and a fan in each bedroom as well as a fan in each shared room. Fully furnished option is available.

Advantages

Completion is guaranteed within 12 to 14 months from the start of construction. Subject to specific conditions such as the inclusion of furniture or customizations like adding a sala, which may extend the timeline.

A highly lucrative easy-sell solution is offered to you when you are ready to sell your villa. The commission rate charged is only half of the average commission rate of local agencies, enabling you to benefit from higher gains as you get to keep more of your earned profits.

Boasting a prime location, villas have the potential to generate high capital gains and attractive rental income.

Enjoy the benefits of rental management through Staylar, with full suite of services designed to maximize the value of your villa and deliver an exceptional experience for every guest:

Property Management

Housekeeping

Marketing & Booking

Financial Management

Legal Services

Owner’s Relations & Support

Concierge & Emergency Responses

160 m - Grocery Store

350 m - Ban Bang Niew Lake

450 m - Semicolon Cafe & Bistro

950 m - Pharmacy

3 km - Blue Tree (Lifestyle Avenue, Waterpark)

4,3 km - Robinson Lifestyle Mall

4,8 km - Cherng Talay Fresh Market

4,9 km - Porto De Phuket & Boat Avenue

5,2 km - Tesco Lotus

5,7 km - Bangtao Night Market

6,9 km - Bangtao Beach

7,9 km - Laguna Golf Phuket

Location and nearby infrastructure