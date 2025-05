Discover the residence, where luxury harmonizes with nature. Find peace surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, and the serene Bang Niew Dam Reservoir. Inhale the freshest air with top-notch air quality.

Live in modern spaces designed for comfort, including indoor and outdoor areas. Experience the grandeur of 7-meter-high ceilings in the living areas, blending modern style with tropical charm.

Each two-storey villa features:

covered parking for 2 cars

swimming pool 4x9 m

library and working space

Equestrian Center - 600 meters

International school - 3.5 km

Blue Tree Phuket - 3.8 km

Porto de Phuket - 5.2 km

Bang Tao Beach - 7.6 km

British International School - 10 km

Phuket International Airport - 23 km

Location and nearby infrastructure