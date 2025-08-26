  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Luxurious Above Element project near Bang Tao beach.

Residential complex Luxurious Above Element project near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$173,000
BTC
2.0578006
ETH
107.8581253
USDT
171 042.4195087
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 27955
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 002130
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all the amenities, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket - Chong Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

The Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-storey buildings, which contain 263 units - apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, ranging from 38 m2 to 138 m2.

All apartments are offered with a turnkey finish. The interior design is done in a Mediterranean style, in light colors.

A 5-minute walk from the complex there are shops, restaurants, shopping galleries Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, supermarket Villa Market. Near the complex there is a golf club "Laguna", famous beach clubs Xana and Catch, water park Blue Tree.

Investment opportunities:

  • Possibility of participation in rental pool
  • Guaranteed profitability: (conditions are provided individually)
  • Complex management: international management company (still being discussed, but someone well-known will be chosen)

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped territory with a garden
  • Two swimming pools for adults, one for children
  • Roof gardens with cocktail bars
  • Lobby Reception
  • Concierge service
  • Professional sports complex Dynamic
  • Restaurants
  • Coworking area
  • Children's play club
  • Multifunctional library
  • 24/7 security of the territory
  • Daily bus to the supermarket, water park and beach

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Karon, Thailand
from
$556,858
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools close to Layan and Band Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,99M
Residential complex New residence in the heart of the most prestigious area of Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$1,10M
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$162,548
Residential complex Kata View Condominium
Karon, Thailand
from
$134,213
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxurious Above Element project near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$173,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residential complex with swimming pools and panoramic river views, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$117,180
The 26-storey condominium offers picturesque views of the river. Experience the exclusive variety of facilities on the double-floor rooftop with panoramic views. Features: lounge bar play room fitness room swimming pool jacuzzi kids' pool meeting room parking around-the-clock security Loc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex KAVE AVA
Residential complex KAVE AVA
Residential complex KAVE AVA
Residential complex KAVE AVA
Residential complex KAVE AVA
Show all Residential complex KAVE AVA
Residential complex KAVE AVA
Tha Khlong Town Municipality, Thailand
from
$61,445
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 5%! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! The house is completed! The apartments are fully furnished! Beneficial The location of the complex will increase the demand for rental! Modern apartments near the main road in the Klong N…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Show all Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$136,297
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great investment option! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! A unique project that offers rental yields of up to 5% annual yield! Instalments available! Ultra-fashionable apartments in the new residential complex THE OZONE OASIS CONDOMINIUM in the most prestigious ar…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications