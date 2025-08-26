Residential complex Luxurious Above Element project near Bang Tao beach.

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all the amenities, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket - Chong Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.
The Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-storey buildings, which contain 263 units - apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, ranging from 38 m2 to 138 m2.
All apartments are offered with a turnkey finish. The interior design is done in a Mediterranean style, in light colors.
A 5-minute walk from the complex there are shops, restaurants, shopping galleries Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, supermarket Villa Market. Near the complex there is a golf club "Laguna", famous beach clubs Xana and Catch, water park Blue Tree.
Investment opportunities:
Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.