Residential complex Luxurious Above Element project near Bang Tao beach.

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all the amenities, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket - Chong Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

The Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-storey buildings, which contain 263 units - apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, ranging from 38 m2 to 138 m2.

All apartments are offered with a turnkey finish. The interior design is done in a Mediterranean style, in light colors.

A 5-minute walk from the complex there are shops, restaurants, shopping galleries Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, supermarket Villa Market. Near the complex there is a golf club "Laguna", famous beach clubs Xana and Catch, water park Blue Tree.

Investment opportunities:

Possibility of participation in rental pool

Guaranteed profitability: (conditions are provided individually)

Complex management: international management company (still being discussed, but someone well-known will be chosen)

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped territory with a garden

Two swimming pools for adults, one for children

Roof gardens with cocktail bars

Lobby Reception

Concierge service

Professional sports complex Dynamic

Restaurants

Coworking area

Children's play club

Multifunctional library

24/7 security of the territory

Daily bus to the supermarket, water park and beach

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.