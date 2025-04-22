  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of single-storey villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand

ID: 14305
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

About the complex

We offer modern tropical villas with swimming pools of 41 m2, terraces, garages.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in kitchen
  • Bosch appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International school - 12 minutes
  • Golf club - 15 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 12 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes
  • Nai Yang Beach - 12 minutes
  • Mai Khoa Beach - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand






