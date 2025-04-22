  1. Realting.com
Villa Sunpao

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$418,707
from
$1,934/m²
;
10
ID: 24567
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province
  Region
    Thalang
  City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Modern villas at a reasonable price in the south of the island

The new project of villas started in one of the most sought-after by investors and residents of the island area - Rawai, in the south of Phuket island. The area has a well-established rich social and commercial infrastructure; there are several wonderful beaches such as Nai Harn, Yanui, or Ao Sein, as well as a rich tourist infrastructure that annually attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the District. The area is one of the best for real estate investment, because housing here is in demand not only in high, but also in low season. Most of the permanent residents of the area are expats and relocants, which affects the profitability of objects. Villas offered for purchase are located in the center of the district and stand out for the possibility of wide customization in the choice of planning solutions. Three and four bedroom villas are available, fully furnished with modern Italian furniture with the latest technology. The territory will be landscaped with tropical plants and maintained by the management company.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 225.0
Price per m², USD 1,861
Apartment price, USD 435,171

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

Villa Sunpao
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$418,707
