Villa Sunpao

Modern villas at a reasonable price in the south of the island

The new project of villas started in one of the most sought-after by investors and residents of the island area - Rawai, in the south of Phuket island. The area has a well-established rich social and commercial infrastructure; there are several wonderful beaches such as Nai Harn, Yanui, or Ao Sein, as well as a rich tourist infrastructure that annually attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the District. The area is one of the best for real estate investment, because housing here is in demand not only in high, but also in low season. Most of the permanent residents of the area are expats and relocants, which affects the profitability of objects. Villas offered for purchase are located in the center of the district and stand out for the possibility of wide customization in the choice of planning solutions. Three and four bedroom villas are available, fully furnished with modern Italian furniture with the latest technology. The territory will be landscaped with tropical plants and maintained by the management company.