Villa Allthai Village

Thep Krasatti, Thailand
from
$460,350
from
$1,911/m²
;
12
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24689
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/03/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parking for 2 cars with automatic gates. The area of ​​the houses is from 220 square meters. m.

On the territory of the complex there is a club house with a restaurant, a beach bar, shops, a gym, a massage cabinet and a beauty salon. The project also provides for various sports and playgrounds.

total 3 queues of construction:

  • 1 phase: delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023
  • 2 phase: delivery in the 1st quarter of 2025
  • 3 phase: delivery in the 4th quarter of 2025

The developer is offered the installment plan.

Location on the map

Thep Krasatti, Thailand

