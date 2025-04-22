Villa Allthai Village

Allthai Village - a new project that includes 60 luxurious villas with 2-4 bedrooms, located in the center of Phuket surrounded by tropical forests, between May of Khao and Bangtao, this area is called Phuket Rublevka. On the territory of the site there are private pools of 4x6 meters, parking for 2 cars with automatic gates. The area of ​​the houses is from 220 square meters. m.

On the territory of the complex there is a club house with a restaurant, a beach bar, shops, a gym, a massage cabinet and a beauty salon. The project also provides for various sports and playgrounds.

total 3 queues of construction:

1 phase: delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023

2 phase: delivery in the 1st quarter of 2025

3 phase: delivery in the 4th quarter of 2025

The developer is offered the installment plan.