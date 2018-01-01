Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from
€860,200
;
16
About the complex

The condominium is distinguished by its privacy, there are only 27 apartments in the complex, grouped into 3 buildings. The condominium is surrounded by lush tropical greenery, and the complex also features a large communal swimming pool 26 meters long with a spacious terrace for sunbathing. Stunning views of the beaches of Bang Tao and Surin are a distinctive feature of the project. The complex is located on a hill, so each apartment offers stunning views of the Andaman Sea.

Features of the flats

The uniqueness of the layouts lies in the fact that all apartments, except for studios, have their own pools and large terraces. Apartments have from one to five bedrooms.

Advantages

Reliable developer with an impeccable reputation.

The apartments are suitable for permanent residence and rental.

Terms of payment:

  • 5% upon reservation
  • 70% upon signing of the Contract
  • 20% upon completion of construction
  • 5% upon transfer of ownership
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex cascades on a hillside just 700 meters from the Andaman Sea coast.

Surin is Phuket's hub of style living, with an abundance of luxury accommodations, fast-growing infrastructure, and a plethora of restaurants, cafes, shops and spas. Nearby are the Phuket Millionaires Mile, the Laguna Phuket resort complex with a world-class golf club, supermarkets with a huge range of imported products.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

