Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand

A new comfort-class residence in the Talang area. The club-style complex is suitable for those who want to combine active recreation, work and family time. For those who work remotely, a modern coworking space with all the necessary amenities for productive work will be created on the territory. Not far from the project are the Laguna Golf Club and the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina, which will be a great addition for sports and active recreation enthusiasts. The complex consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 411 units: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and Plus options.
Installments:
The developer Ornsirin is a company with 17 years of experience in construction: its portfolio includes condos, houses, villas, shopping centers, hospitals and government buildings. The developer adheres to the concept of creating an ideal quality of life and well-being.
Profitable investment. Unique location and high rental demand provide stable income.
Full security: 24-hour security and video surveillance.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in Talang area, just 8.8 km from Bang Tao Beach. Thalang is the perfect place for those looking for a quiet and peaceful life or a relaxing holiday. Northern Phuket offers maximum privacy and European luxury combined with Thai hospitality and tropical warmth. There is Robinson Lifestyle Thalang, international schools and hospitals, as well as Laguna Golf Club and Phuket Boat Lagoon nearby. The international airport, Phuket Town and Bang Tao Beach are located 15 minutes by car from the apartments.
Beaches
Schools
Hospitals
Shopping malls