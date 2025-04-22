Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
from
$68,946
14/04/2025
$68,520
13/04/2025
$68,561
12/04/2025
$68,211
11/04/2025
$68,899
10/04/2025
$67,832
09/04/2025
$68,721
08/04/2025
$68,559
07/04/2025
$69,120
06/04/2025
$69,126
05/04/2025
$68,929
04/04/2025
$69,385
03/04/2025
$70,625
02/04/2025
$70,754
01/04/2025
$78,415
31/03/2025
$78,470
30/03/2025
$78,449
29/03/2025
$78,767
28/03/2025
$78,822
27/03/2025
$78,847
26/03/2025
$78,520
14
Media Media
ID: 23335
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417153
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

A new comfort-class residence in the Talang area. The club-style complex is suitable for those who want to combine active recreation, work and family time. For those who work remotely, a modern coworking space with all the necessary amenities for productive work will be created on the territory. Not far from the project are the Laguna Golf Club and the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina, which will be a great addition for sports and active recreation enthusiasts. The complex consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 411 units: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and Plus options.

  • lobby
  • co-working lounge
  • library
  • meeting rooms
  • sports club with a yoga studio
  • dining area
  • kids' club
  • bar
  • jogging track
  • garden
  • jacuzzi
  • swimming pool
  • parking

Installments:

  • 30% - January 2025
  • 30% - December 2025
  • 40% - Q4 2026
Advantages

The developer Ornsirin is a company with 17 years of experience in construction: its portfolio includes condos, houses, villas, shopping centers, hospitals and government buildings. The developer adheres to the concept of creating an ideal quality of life and well-being.

Profitable investment. Unique location and high rental demand provide stable income.

Full security: 24-hour security and video surveillance.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Talang area, just 8.8 km from Bang Tao Beach. Thalang is the perfect place for those looking for a quiet and peaceful life or a relaxing holiday. Northern Phuket offers maximum privacy and European luxury combined with Thai hospitality and tropical warmth. There is Robinson Lifestyle Thalang, international schools and hospitals, as well as Laguna Golf Club and Phuket Boat Lagoon nearby. The international airport, Phuket Town and Bang Tao Beach are located 15 minutes by car from the apartments.

Beaches

  • Bang Tao Beach – 8.8 km
  • Surin Beach – 11 km
  • Kamala Beach – 13 km
  • Layan Beach – 14 km

Schools

  • Kajonkiet Thalang School – 350 m
  • British International School – 6.1 km
  • UWC Thailand International School – 12 km

Hospitals

  • Thalang Hospital – 7 km
  • Bangkok Hospital Siriroj – 12 km
  • Bangkok Hospital – 13 km
  • Vachira Phuket Hospital – 13 km

Shopping malls

  • Robinson Lifestyle Thalang – 950 m
  • Porto de Phuket – 6.2 km
  • Lotus's Thalang – 6.8 km
  • Central Festival Phuket – 13 km

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

