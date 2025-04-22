Residential complex New residence of comfort class with a swimming pool, a kids' club and a co-working lounge, Phuket, Thailand

A new comfort-class residence in the Talang area. The club-style complex is suitable for those who want to combine active recreation, work and family time. For those who work remotely, a modern coworking space with all the necessary amenities for productive work will be created on the territory. Not far from the project are the Laguna Golf Club and the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina, which will be a great addition for sports and active recreation enthusiasts. The complex consists of 3 seven-storey buildings, a total of 411 units: studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments and Plus options.

lobby

co-working lounge

library

meeting rooms

sports club with a yoga studio

dining area

kids' club

bar

jogging track

garden

jacuzzi

swimming pool

parking

Installments:

30% - January 2025

30% - December 2025

40% - Q4 2026

Advantages

The developer Ornsirin is a company with 17 years of experience in construction: its portfolio includes condos, houses, villas, shopping centers, hospitals and government buildings. The developer adheres to the concept of creating an ideal quality of life and well-being.

Profitable investment. Unique location and high rental demand provide stable income.

Full security: 24-hour security and video surveillance.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Talang area, just 8.8 km from Bang Tao Beach. Thalang is the perfect place for those looking for a quiet and peaceful life or a relaxing holiday. Northern Phuket offers maximum privacy and European luxury combined with Thai hospitality and tropical warmth. There is Robinson Lifestyle Thalang, international schools and hospitals, as well as Laguna Golf Club and Phuket Boat Lagoon nearby. The international airport, Phuket Town and Bang Tao Beach are located 15 minutes by car from the apartments.

Beaches

Bang Tao Beach – 8.8 km

Surin Beach – 11 km

Kamala Beach – 13 km

Layan Beach – 14 km

Schools

Kajonkiet Thalang School – 350 m

British International School – 6.1 km

UWC Thailand International School – 12 km

Hospitals

Thalang Hospital – 7 km

Bangkok Hospital Siriroj – 12 km

Bangkok Hospital – 13 km

Vachira Phuket Hospital – 13 km

Shopping malls