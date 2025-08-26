  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Residential complex Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
$113,000
9
ID: 28082
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years!

This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 40 sq m to 140 sq m, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

Completion date: Q1 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking areas
  • Games room
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

