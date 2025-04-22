Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

Imagine your life in the luxury villa with a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea. This complex is not just a property, it's a unique community, where every day is full of tranquility and comfort.

The project offers:

  • Privacy and comfort: every villa is a separate space with a swimming pool, a garden, and modern design.
  • Well-developed infrastructure: In the territory of the complex, there is everything necessary for comfortable life:
  • Private park with a kids' playground, a yoga area and barbecue areas;
  • Wycombe Abbey International School (SEA Branch in Phuket, rank among Top 5 schools in England) for 1,500 pupils, 800 of which will live in the residential-educational campus;
  • Sports complex with facilities for Muay Thai, squash, tennis, padel, pickleball, golf and ski simulator. The complex will also include an Olympic swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, volleyball, football and sport climbing grounds.
  • Shopping mall with a restaurant, stores, and a supermarket.
  • Buggies will work in the territory of the complex to take the residents to necessary locations.

Features

  • Garden
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Barbecue area
  • Sports complex
  • School
  • Sauna
  • Restaurants and shops
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Around-the-clock security

Completion - the first phase - middle of 2026; the whole project - end of 2028.

Instalments:

35% - down payment

50% - during construction

15% - after completion

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Equipped bathrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex if located in a quiet area of Phuket, 15 minutes away from the International airport. The nearest swimmable beaches are Mai Khao (10 minutes drive) and Nai Yang (15 minutes drive).

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
