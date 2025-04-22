Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Imagine your life in the luxury villa with a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea. This complex is not just a property, it's a unique community, where every day is full of tranquility and comfort.
The project offers:
Features
Completion - the first phase - middle of 2026; the whole project - end of 2028.
Instalments:
35% - down payment
50% - during construction
15% - after completionFacilities and equipment in the house
The complex if located in a quiet area of Phuket, 15 minutes away from the International airport. The nearest swimmable beaches are Mai Khao (10 minutes drive) and Nai Yang (15 minutes drive).