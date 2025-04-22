Residential complex New luxury complex of villas with a panoramic sea view and swimming pools close to the beaches and the airport, Phuket, Thailand

Imagine your life in the luxury villa with a panoramic view of the Andaman Sea. This complex is not just a property, it's a unique community, where every day is full of tranquility and comfort.

The project offers:

Privacy and comfort: every villa is a separate space with a swimming pool, a garden, and modern design.

Well-developed infrastructure: In the territory of the complex, there is everything necessary for comfortable life:

Private park with a kids' playground, a yoga area and barbecue areas;

Wycombe Abbey International School (SEA Branch in Phuket, rank among Top 5 schools in England) for 1,500 pupils, 800 of which will live in the residential-educational campus;

Sports complex with facilities for Muay Thai, squash, tennis, padel, pickleball, golf and ski simulator. The complex will also include an Olympic swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, volleyball, football and sport climbing grounds.

Shopping mall with a restaurant, stores, and a supermarket.

Buggies will work in the territory of the complex to take the residents to necessary locations.

Features

Garden

Swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Barbecue area

Sports complex

School

Sauna

Restaurants and shops

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Around-the-clock security

Completion - the first phase - middle of 2026; the whole project - end of 2028.

Instalments:

35% - down payment

50% - during construction

15% - after completion

Air conditioning

Built-in wardrobes

Kitchen cabinetry

Equipped bathrooms

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex if located in a quiet area of Phuket, 15 minutes away from the International airport. The nearest swimmable beaches are Mai Khao (10 minutes drive) and Nai Yang (15 minutes drive).