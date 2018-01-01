  1. Realting.com
  Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand

Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€757,895
About the complex

We offer villas (three or four bedrooms) with swimming pools, terraces, lounge areas, parking spaces.

Plot areas - from 418 m2 to 878 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.

Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,37M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea. The residence features around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure Marina - 5 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€399,345
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas of three types (2, 3 and 4 bedrooms) with roof-top gardens and mineral swimming pools. The residence features video surveillance, a spa center, a yoga studio and a sauna, a cafe and a restaurant, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is surrounded by the forest. Main distances by car: Thalang Hospital - 10 min. Thalang Museum - 11 min. Bangtao Beach - 14 min. UWC School - 14 min. Phuket Airport - 21 min. Bangpae Waterfall - 24 min. Phuket Town - 25 min.Main distances by car: Thalang Hospital - 10 min. Thalang Museum - 11 min. Bangtao Beach - 14 min. UWC School - 14 min. Phuket Airport - 21 min. Bangpae Waterfall - 24 min. Phuket Town - 25 min.
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,53M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different villas with swimming pools. The villas are built in the modern luxury style and in the tropical Balinese style. Plot areas - from 411 m2 to 1,373 m2. The residence features a park, a cafe and a restaurant, a communal swimming pool, a gym, a jogging path, a kids' playground. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Water park - 15 minutes Hospital - 13 minutes International airport - 13 minutes
Realting.com
Go