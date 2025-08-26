Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.

Stylish residential complex in the Talang area from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience.

The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with a well-thought-out layout, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will have access to a swimming pool, a fitness area and cozy common areas, creating a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere for living.

The first phase includes 3 buildings and a club house with a total of 411 apartments - studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, ranging from 26 m2 to 78 m2.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

Shuttle to Bang Tao Beach (8.8 km)

Swimming pools 60 meters

Gyms

Coworking

Children's room

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Yoga studio

Parking

Charging stations

Shopping center for residents

Treadmill

Garden and relaxation area

