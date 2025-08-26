  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.

Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.

Thalang, Thailand
from
$71,000
BTC
0.8445309
ETH
44.2654734
USDT
70 196.5999140
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 27951
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 001149
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Stylish residential complex in the Talang area from a Thai developer with 15 years of construction experience.

The project offers stylish and comfortable apartments with a well-thought-out layout, located in a quiet and green area. Residents will have access to a swimming pool, a fitness area and cozy common areas, creating a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere for living.

The first phase includes 3 buildings and a club house with a total of 411 apartments - studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, ranging from 26 m2 to 78 m2.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Shuttle to Bang Tao Beach (8.8 km)
  • Swimming pools 60 meters
  • Gyms
  • Coworking
  • Children's room
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Yoga studio
  • Parking
  • Charging stations
  • Shopping center for residents
  • Treadmill
  • Garden and relaxation area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished villas in Taling Ngam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Pang Ka, Thailand
from
$675,639
Residential complex THE CITY
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$64,360
Residential complex The Proud Residence Karon – 7% guarantee – 3 years
Karon, Thailand
from
$122,709
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$407,049
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$144,163
You are viewing
Residential complex Stylish residential complex Arise Vibe in the Thalang area.
Thalang, Thailand
from
$71,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$860,964
We offer villas with terraces, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobes Kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 15 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 15 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Nai Thon Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$139,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Area 36–270 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nature. The residential complex consists of apartments, villas, and a hotel that are equipped with smart home features, and green energy and complemented by commercial spaces, with restaurants, recreatio…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
197,000
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0 – 270.0
278,000 – 1,22M
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0 – 124.0
476,000 – 536,000
Studio apartment
36.0
139,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a wide range of services near Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$366,190
This modern condominium with a unique romantic style captivates from the first second with its cozy atmosphere and a feeling of absolute serenity. A sensational cocktail of light shades, surprisingly simple forms and characteristic interiors creates a feeling of spaciousness and perfectly em…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications