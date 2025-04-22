Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Experience barefoot luxury at its finest in the heart of Bangtao within the grand "Origin Resort World Phuket" the luxurious hub in Phuket's beach zone. Discover the exquisite ' BALCO' luxury villa nestled in this prestigious location.

Enjoy the romantic view of the pool and make use of the rooftop pavilion and the sky Jacuzzi.

Construction start - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Renowned as Phuket's longest and most captivating sunset beach, Bangtao invites you to take a deep breath, let the tranquil waves wash over you, and allow the fascinating sunset to carry your worries away.