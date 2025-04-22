Residential complex New property in a luxury apart-hotel on the beach, Laguna Phuket, Thailand

Escape to a pristine paradise of refined luxury and effortless elegance. This natural, minimalist retreat blends harmoniously with the rolling dunes and shimmering waters of Bang Tao Beach. This complex is the first and only residential hotel on the central west coast of Phuket, offering a full range of wellness services. Providing a tranquil ambience, these residences feature flowing waterscapes including a jungle pool and reflecting pond, as well as a spa and wellness area to ensure your relaxation continues uninterrupted. Those looking for active recreation and entertainment will find a beach club with a bar and a lap pool, as well as a beach party pool surrounded by tropical beauty.

Features of the flats

The complex offers elegant 2-bedroom apartments and penthouses with a private rooftop pool. The design seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor harmony, with full frontal views from the living and dining areas to the bedrooms. The apartments will delight you with a cozy atmosphere: warm textures and organic shades are complemented by lush greenery, harmoniously integrated into the interior. From the open terrace of each building there is a stunning view that blends seamlessly with the alluring seascape.

program for property owners - access to discounts up to 30% and exclusive offers in the global network of first-class hotels Banyan Group

owners can redeem part of their annual membership for a free stay at any of Banyan Group's participating premier properties domestically and worldwide

property owners will be able to benefit from professional management of their property

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Discover island bliss in an exclusive enclave on Phuket's central west coast, just 30 minutes' drive from Phuket International Airport. This complex boasts an excellent location - just a few steps from Bang Tao Beach.

The residence is located within the multiple award-winning Laguna Phuket and provides access to world-class amenities including fine dining, award-winning spas and Laguna Golf Phuket, named "Best Golf Course in Thailand" by the World Golf Awards.