Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation.

The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart home system that allows for remote control of lighting, air conditioning, and other functions.

High-quality panoramic double-glazed windows with aluminum frames and UV protection, as well as integrated air conditioning systems that are completely invisible from the inside, create a cozy and comfortable environment.

Each apartment is designed with modern trends in mind, offering spacious and bright spaces with panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, stylish interior design, and stunning sea and mountain views.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 1,500 m

Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3

Bathrooms: 1-3

Living area: 36 m² - 156 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, furniture package

Completion date: Q3 2025

Amenities: