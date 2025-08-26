  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Thailand
from
$142,000
BTC
1.6890617
ETH
88.5309468
USDT
140 393.1998280
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28075
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This new complex, located on Rawai Beach, offers apartments with spacious terraces that perfectly combine the comfort of tropical nature with the opportunity for private outdoor relaxation.

The apartments feature ceiling heights ranging from 2.70 m to 3.05 m and are equipped with a smart home system that allows for remote control of lighting, air conditioning, and other functions.

High-quality panoramic double-glazed windows with aluminum frames and UV protection, as well as integrated air conditioning systems that are completely invisible from the inside, create a cozy and comfortable environment.

Each apartment is designed with modern trends in mind, offering spacious and bright spaces with panoramic windows, high-quality finishes, stylish interior design, and stunning sea and mountain views.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 36 m² - 156 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, furniture package

Completion date: Q3 2025

Amenities:

  • Reception
  • Rooftop panoramic pool
  • Gym
  • Covered parking
  • Coworking area
  • Bar with panoramic sea views
  • Yoga area
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,438
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$129,087
Residential complex Title Legendary
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$224,874
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views near the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$945,529
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with swimming pools, 6 minutes away from Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
from
$212,776
You are viewing
Residential complex California Rawai Residence, a modern condominium located on Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Thailand
from
$142,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach and the marina, Phuket, Thailand
Mueang Phuket, Thailand
from
$1,17M
We offer tropical villas with large windows, beautiful gardens and swimming pools, garages. The design of the houses is based on the tradition of Feng Shui. Completion - 2024-2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 60 minutes Chalong Pier and Marina - 5 minutes Nai Harn Beach - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Show all Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$137,000
The year of construction 2022
Area 35–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutel…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0
137,000
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5 – 70.0
201,000 – 243,000
Developer
Art House
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the coast, Samui, Thailand
Nathon, Thailand
from
$370,044
We offer a beautiful and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, a terrace and a salt-water infinity pool, a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security abd video surveillance, a gym, a spa center. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully equipped kitchen Built-in electri…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications