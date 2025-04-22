Villa VIP Galaxy

VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket.

Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and garden and straightforward ownership options.

Facilities at VIP GALAXY will include a fitness center, swimming pool, restaurant, children’;s playground, and spa as well as extensive landscaped gardens within its 5,000-square-meter grounds.

Owners will enjoy a wide range of 5-star services including concierge, maid service, property maintenance, and rental management. Your home will be well cared for while you are away and in perfect condition for when you return.