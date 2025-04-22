  1. Realting.com
Villa VIP Galaxy

Rawai, Thailand
from
$665,679
from
$3,251/m²
;
14
ID: 24687
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/03/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

VIP GALAXY is a luxury villa community located close to Rawai and Nai Harn beaches in the south of Phuket.

Choose between 4 different styles of villas for sale with 2 – 3 bedrooms and 206 – 272 square meters of indoor and outdoor living space. Each villa comes with a private pool and garden and straightforward ownership options.

Facilities at VIP GALAXY will include a fitness center, swimming pool, restaurant, children’;s playground, and spa as well as extensive landscaped gardens within its 5,000-square-meter grounds.

Owners will enjoy a wide range of 5-star services including concierge, maid service, property maintenance, and rental management. Your home will be well cared for while you are away and in perfect condition for when you return.

Rawai, Thailand

{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Similar complexes
Villa Mouana Mai Khao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$545,068
Villa 8 Season Luxury
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$885,071
Villa ZENITHY LUXE
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,11M
Villa Wallaya Hill
Kamala, Thailand
from
$979,474
Villa Colonial Beach Front Villa Natai Beach
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
from
$5,42M
Other complexes
Villa Patina Courtyard
Villa Patina Courtyard
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Welcome to the luxury villa and modern by Patina Courtyard Villa. The decoration style is modern tropical. Design of the villa be close to the natural. The villa It blends into the environment and private as possible. Location- Liporn Village (Khao Lan), Tambon Srisoonthorn Thalang Phuket…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Villa Bougainvillea Villas
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$682,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 333 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfectly suited for discerning investors valuing a luxurious and tranquil life in the heart of Phuket. About the location: Bougainvillea Villas is located near the picturesque Bang Tao Beach on the west side of Phuket. The excellent lo…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,63M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several par…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
