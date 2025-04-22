  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand

Rawai, Thailand
20
Media Media
ID: 21558
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2337714
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

About the complex

The newest business condominium where luxury meets sustainability and eco-friendliness. This is not just a place to live, it is your personal corner of harmony and comfort. Infrastructure and amenities in the complex:

  • Smart home
  • Underground parking
  • Large seawater swimming pool with bar
  • Lounge area with rooftop bar
  • Community center
  • Medical center
  • Business support and coworking
  • Premium concierge service
  • Entertainment organization
  • Library, cinema, games room
  • Children's club, yoga studio, spa complex
  • Music studio, Ayurvedic center
  • Sports complex

The furniture package will be offered for an additional cost of 5-10% of the apartment price.

Ownership:

  • The price includes a leasehold for 90 years
  • Possibility of re-registration as a freehold for an additional 10% of the cost

Dates:

  • Start of construction: April 2024
  • Key handover: November 2025
Advantages

Flexible purchasing conditions: many installment plans, discounts for early buyers, loyalty programs.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Just 400 meters from the park area of Lake Naiharn with outdoor playgrounds and an open-air gym. 700 meters from the picturesque Naiharn Beach. There are protected areas around, preserving the natural beauty of the region. Restaurants, spas, massage parlors, markets - 7 minutes drive. School, kindergarten, children's park - 10 minutes drive.

Rawai, Thailand

