Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex with excellent infrastructure on Nai Harn beach, Phuket, Thailand

The newest business condominium where luxury meets sustainability and eco-friendliness. This is not just a place to live, it is your personal corner of harmony and comfort. Infrastructure and amenities in the complex:

Smart home

Underground parking

Large seawater swimming pool with bar

Lounge area with rooftop bar

Community center

Medical center

Business support and coworking

Premium concierge service

Entertainment organization

Library, cinema, games room

Children's club, yoga studio, spa complex

Music studio, Ayurvedic center

Sports complex

The furniture package will be offered for an additional cost of 5-10% of the apartment price.

Ownership:

The price includes a leasehold for 90 years

Possibility of re-registration as a freehold for an additional 10% of the cost

Dates:

Start of construction: April 2024

Key handover: November 2025

Advantages

Flexible purchasing conditions: many installment plans, discounts for early buyers, loyalty programs.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Just 400 meters from the park area of Lake Naiharn with outdoor playgrounds and an open-air gym. 700 meters from the picturesque Naiharn Beach. There are protected areas around, preserving the natural beauty of the region. Restaurants, spas, massage parlors, markets - 7 minutes drive. School, kindergarten, children's park - 10 minutes drive.