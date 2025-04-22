Villa Sea Central Villa

Sea Central Villas, a brand new development can be found in the increasingly popular but still peaceful area known as Palai, situated in the northeastern segment of Chalong Bay. This project isn't far from the Palai shoreline and pier, and it's just a quick drive from Chalong Tourist Pier, Phuket Town, and a variety of seafood restaurants, shops, and handy convenience stores nearby.

The development plans include six expansive, sophisticated pool villas, with plot sizes ranging from 612 sqm to 762 sqm. Each villa features a smart, U-shaped design that wraps around a 12-meter private swimming pool, complete with extensive decking that's perfect for some poolside relaxation.

These villas boast four cosy bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. Notably, two of these are master bedrooms, each has a bathtub in the bathroom. At the heart of each villa, you'll find a spacious and chic open-plan area for living and dining, complemented by a contemporary western kitchen that includes a convenient island and breakfast bar.

Thanks to the practical U-shaped layout, every part of the villa has direct access to the pool deck, making it easy to take a dip in the 12-meter private pool or unwind in the adjacent sala and gardens.