Villa Mali Thai Pool Villa

Karon, Thailand
from
$584,076
from
$3,001/m²
;
26
ID: 24821
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Karon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Location on the map

Karon, Thailand

Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 574–827 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfectly suited for discerning buyers who value luxury and comfort. This project is designed for those who seek to enjoy life in an exclusive atmosphere and view real estate as a lucrative investment. About the location: Lavish Estates …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Sunrise Valley
Villa Sunrise Valley
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$416,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Sunrise Valley is a unique collection of 13 private villas with a pool located among the picturesque landscapes of Phuket. Each villa is carefully designed to ensure maximum comfort and solitude. Due to the convenient location of only 700 meters from a mini-market and in the immediate vic…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Hillside
Villa Botanica Hillside
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$919,448
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
