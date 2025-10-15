Residential complex Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.

Next Point Condominium is a modern, next-generation investment project located in the picturesque Rawai area in southern Phuket, 700 meters from the sea.

The complex combines unique architecture, cutting-edge construction technologies, and business-class infrastructure, creating a comfortable environment for living, relaxing, and generating a stable income.

Residents have access to four swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool with panoramic sea views, a gym, spa, coworking space, cinema, kids' club, and restaurant.

The complex consists of four seven-story buildings, with a total of 379 units – studios, one-bedroom (1+1), two-bedroom (2+1), and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 35 sq m to 269 sq m.

The island's best beaches – Nai Harn, Rawai, Kata, Karon, and Yanui – are within walking distance, as are supermarkets, international schools, and shopping centers.

All apartments are rented with high-quality finishing, built-in Italian furniture, kitchen units, modern plumbing, and air conditioning.

Guaranteed rental income: 6% for 3 years!

Rental Pool Program: For studios (0+1) and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) - 80% | 20%.

Layouts and prices:

Studio (35 sq m - 51 sq m) - from 3,150,000 ฿

1BR (50 sq m - 70 sq m) - from 5,390,000 ฿

2BR (70 sq m - 114 sq m) - from 6,230,000 ฿

Down payment: 30%

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

Infinity pool on the roof

Four swimming pools

Recreation areas

Restaurant

Bar on the roof

Coworking space

Cinema

Fitness center

SPA

Kids' club

Underground parking for 140 spaces

Charging stations for electric vehicles

24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.