Terraced Penthouses for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
95
Marbella
67
Valencia
4
Benidorm
8
106 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$430,544
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Valencian Community, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO. NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO New Build resid…
$190,563
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Very spacious and bright property with a large terrace and open views to the coast and the s…
$146,279
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 131 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents you with this fantastic penthouse located on Jijona Avenue. L…
$314,153
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
$287,459
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Beautifully decorated two -level penthouse with a view of the sea and golf course. With the…
$374,239
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale just 200 meters from the beautiful Los Locos beach in Torrevi…
$118,429
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We are pleased to offer you a penthouse with sea views on the very first line of Playa de La…
$699,809
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Nice penthouse very well located and in very good condition in Torrevieja next to Del Cura b…
$93,947
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
$1,15M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$527,494
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$458,590
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
$529,379
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom PENTHOUSE with sea views set in beauti…
$558,907
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$365,946
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 391 m²
Casamayor presents this unique and unrepeatable penthouse with the most privileged location …
$1,69M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
$290,582
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
4 bedroom luxury penthouses in Colinas Golf . Luxury penthouses with 4 bedrooms and spectacu…
$1,56M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Fully redesigned and renovated front line beach penthouse apartment in Calahonda. Walking di…
$562,229
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments in Torrevieja just 1…
$398,299
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
$397,276
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Terrace: 25 m2, solarium: 87 m2.The Penthouse is situate…
$683,393
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 5 m2, solarium: 73 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$254,195
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
$9,50M
