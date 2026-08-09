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Penthouses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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81 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a new series of bungalows of modern design in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the mo…
$333,352
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of apartments a…
$340,495
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de La Ordada, one of the most sought-…
$341,203
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Exclusive development of 24 tourist apartments 200 metres from the sea – La Torre/Mil Palmer…
$727,458
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Built in 2019, this modern penthouse stands out for its strategic location in Torre de la Or…
$415,268
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This magnificent three-bedroom corner apartment is located on the ground floor of a modern b…
$369,759
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
This new project offers 52 apartments in a new building, located in a privileged location be…
$329,939
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace located only 200 meters from the bea…
$413,710
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2, 3-Bedroom Apartments and Bungalows Near the Beach in Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada N…
$513,374
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offer…
$344,788
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments Just 150m from Las Higuericas Beach – Torre de la Horadada Exclus…
$633,475
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Mil Palmeras Modern Residential Complex in a Prime Lo…
$379,384
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach …
$684,475
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Outdoor Spaces in Pilar de la Horadada Located i…
$459,079
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Enjoy luxury and comfort in this apartment located in the heart of the city on the Costa Bla…
$431,196
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/4
Family penthouse with huge terrace and sea view located on a luxury resort close to the beac…
$402,951
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
Brilliant penthouse with a charming rooftop terrace, pool, gym and spa, perfectly positioned…
$346,707
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
2-Bedroom Apartments with Private Pool in Pilar de la Horadada These apartments are located …
$341,764
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offer…
$367,851
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Attractive ground floor duplex with a large terrace and a community pool located in a premiu…
$283,680
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
Sophisticated top floor duplex with a rooftop terrace,  and communal pool access located in …
$337,161
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Modern ground-floor apartment with a bright terrace and premium facilities like pool, gym an…
$312,746
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
3 Bedroom Beachside Apartments for Sale in El Mojón Located in El Mojón on the border betwee…
$408,933
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach Exclusiv…
$459,236
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a vari…
$328,529
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This is an exclusive new construction project in Torre de la Horadada, one of the most valua…
$705,387
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the charming Torre de la Horadada, this residential complex offers an exclusive s…
$714,945
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
This outstanding modern complex is located in a privileged location next to the beach and of…
$614,256
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of apartmen…
$340,495
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Exclusive New Development in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Spain Modern Homes Close t…
$418,355
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