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Penthouses for sale in Calp, Spain

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62 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifac, salt marshes and A…
$1,12M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined …
$2,69M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Live a few meters from the beach on the stylish coast of Alicante, enjoying an exclusive atm…
$692,472
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
We present to your attention an exclusive residential complex located in one of the most pri…
$2,72M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this residential complex offers a selection of 38 ho…
$795,664
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN CALPE New Build 2 and 3 bedrooms penthouses for sale in Calpe.…
$626,654
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers an exclusive selectio…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
In the charming town of Calpe rises an innovative complex of modern buildings, located in a …
$646,405
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers 29 properties includi…
$749,539
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Luxury beachfront apartments and villas in Mascarat, Calpe: Mediterranean living redefined&#…
$2,69M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE New Build residential complex of 1…
$1,94M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers 29 properties includi…
$538,515
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
Located in the charming Pueblo Mascarat, this exclusive residential complex offers a selecti…
$2,71M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern Spacious Sea View Apartments with 1 to 3 Bedrooms in Calpe Calpe, located on the Cost…
$846,138
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Immerse yourself in unrivaled life in an exclusive residential complex located in a quiet ar…
$213,831
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Calpe, in the Saladar district, just a few …
$1,12M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to live in a privileged place in Calpe, where modern design bl…
$622,999
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
In the heart of Calpe, by the sea and under the imposing silhouette of the Peñon de Ifach, a…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this exclusive residential complex offers a selectio…
$1,33M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this residential complex offers 29 properties includi…
$922,509
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 529 m²
Роскошные apartments in Alicante, Calpe, represent the essence of elegance and comfort, with…
$1,93M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this residential complex offers a selection of 38 ho…
$966,468
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive set of penthouses offers a unique livi…
$621,541
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Located in the charming town of Calpe, this exclusive residential complex offers a selection…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Discover an exceptional experience in an exclusive residential complex in the tranquil resid…
$213,831
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Discover a new promotion for apartments in Calpe, located in a privileged location next to t…
$819,492
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Luxury Apartments in Calpe just 3 Minutes from the Beach Exclusive Homes in the Heart of th…
$850,362
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Calpe, this exclusive residential offers a unique living ex…
$1,61M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
$1,89M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Luxury Apartments in Calpe just 3 Minutes from the Beach Exclusive Homes in the Heart of th…
$653,370
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