Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Calp
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Calp, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
€329,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 6
Penthouse for sale in Calpe in the Playa De La Fossa area, located on the 6th floor. The tot…
€269,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 1
Wonderful penthouse for sale in Calpe. Its total area is 151 square meters, and its usable a…
€315,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
€340,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€1,27M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€689,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€269,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€329,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€1,27M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€329,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
€340,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€269,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€689,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY PENTHOUSES WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of …
€1,27M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€329,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
MAGNIFICENT AVANT-GARDE DESIGN FLAT IN CALPE~ ~ Flat with 3 bedrooms, large terrace, two bat…
€340,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€269,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSES WITH SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ Beautiful apartments on the very first line …
€689,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 15
Great new building of avant-garde design in Calpe Promotion of new construction in Calpe wi…
€325,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir