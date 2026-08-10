Penthouses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Penthouses for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
49
Mutxamel
18
el Campello
7
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76 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This exclusive residential complex has been designed to provide comfort, security and well-b…
$542,090
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY New residential building of 8 apartments in the c…
$336,321
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
A 1-year lease is sold or also available. We present you an exclusive property in the area o…
$1,14M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$530,220
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In our residential complex, located on the hills of the city, you will enjoy a strategic pos…
$433,441
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY New residential building of 8 apartments in the centr…
$334,059
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$540,821
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover this impressive almost new apartment located in the sought-after area of Garbinet P…
$537,467
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
This exclusive residential complex has been designed to provide comfort, safety and well-bei…
$461,181
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Elegant Apartments in Alicante Center Set in the heart of Alicante, this vib…
$333,661
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Mediterranean-Style Apartments Near Sea in El Campello Alicante Located in E…
$527,792
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New Construction Residential Development in San Agustín, Alicante, with Stunning City Views …
$496,973
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$337,869
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
We present an attractive housing option in the area of San Blas Pau, Alicante. Located in an…
$284,915
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Discover charming spaces in a unique setting. A walk through this residential complex resemb…
$461,181
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), this residential complex offers a selecti…
$334,294
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with …
$462,890
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern Flats in Tranquil Area Near Golf Course in Mutxamel Costa Blanca The flats are situat…
$449,818
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale is a modern and fully renovated penthouse with a large outdoor terrace located in t…
$235,676
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area with a hi…
$463,917
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Discover this impressive penthouse that combines convenience and elegance. It is located in …
$518,973
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$383,187
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$355,166
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Newly built residential development in Alicante, with open views of the city. The h…
$526,641
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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