Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro del Pinatar
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
57 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive residential complex of…
$265,106
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Tourist Licensed New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Lo Pagan San Pedro del Pinatar &…
$301,517
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive residential complex of…
$299,700
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale 200 m from the Beach in Lo Pagan Modern Apartments Near Villa…
$325,200
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
These accommodations have a modern design and open space concept, including 1 to 3 bedrooms …
$346,637
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Located in the charming city of Murcia, San Pedro del Pinatar, this new home offers an exclu…
$936,232
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
2-Bedroom Luxurious Beachside Apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar Located in San Pedro del P…
$384,373
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
New Build Apartments Just 100 m from the Beach in Lo Pagan, San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover an exclusive new building of 44 apartments located in one of the most sought-after …
$287,689
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD FRONTLINE RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR Nestled along the captivating Mar …
$500,775
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
Fantastic beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, sea view and swimming pools located …
$820,943
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
Delightful top floor duplex apartment with private pool, rooftop terrace and parking, locate…
$376,115
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1
Luxury beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, breath-taking sea view and parking loca…
$949,948
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
2 Bedroom Stylish Apartments in Lo Pagán, San Pedro del Pinatar Located in Lo Pagán within t…
$301,821
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Tourist Licensed New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Lo Pagan San Pedro del Pinatar Mode…
$266,421
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Explore the paradise refuge on the Mediterranean coast of San Pedro del Pinatara. We present…
$306,298
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive penthouse offers a uni…
$183,233
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
2 & 3 Bedroom Flats with Pool Near the Beach in San Pedro del Pinatar This location enjoys a…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Located in the charming city of Murcia, San Pedro del Pinatar, this new residential complex …
$427,662
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Located in the charming town of Lo Pagán, this residential complex offers a selection of 28 …
$233,007
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
New Build Apartments Just 100 m from the Beach in Lo Pagan, San Pedro del Pinatar E…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Spaces in San Pedro del Pinatar Located in San Pedro de…
$336,616
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Located in the charming town of Lo Pagán, this residential complex offers a selection of 28 …
$287,016
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful modern penthouse with a terrace, community pool located in a privileged area close…
$306,273
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in San Pedro del Pinatar, just 120 meters from…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We present the choice of modern apartments of new buildings, located a few steps from the se…
$311,962
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Lo Pagan (San Pedro del Pinatar) Near the Beach Modern Med…
$333,579
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$433,927
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
We are a selection of new apartments, just a few steps from the sea, which are distinguished…
$306,183
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go