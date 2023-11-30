Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Well Situated Contemporary Apartments with 2 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida …
€250,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Mediterranean Sea in San Pedro del Pi…
€220,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Santiago de la Ribera These stunni…
€312,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Spacious Flats with Mainstream Design in San Pedro del Pinatar The flats are locat…
€310,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€229,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€359,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€379,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
€139,900
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
€119,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir