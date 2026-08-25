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Penthouses for sale in Aguilas, Spain

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23 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apa…
$344 558
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$536 886
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Tourist Apartments for Investment Near the Beach in Aguilas-Murcia Exclusive Reside…
$155 414
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$673 203
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Frail…
$493 545
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$520 569
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$342 476
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Stunning penthouse with big rooftop terrace, amazing sea view and community pool nestled clo…
$345 299
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses …
$673 203
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This exclusive new residential complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique location o…
$669 233
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$751 104
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
We present to your attention a new collection of housing designed to maximize the enjoyment …
$534 577
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Explore a great opportunity to settle in a privileged environment on the coast of Murcia. Th…
$343 285
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$448 805
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses …
$530 178
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Discover a great opportunity to settle in a privileged area on the coast of Murcia. This res…
$408 590
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This exclusive new project offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of the island of …
$710 843
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments within Walking Distance from the Beach in Águilas Murcia Apartments …
$327 969
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Explore a great opportunity to settle in a privileged environment on the coast of Murcia. Th…
$332 883
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses …
$751 104
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$528 220
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This exclusive new residential complex offers spectacular panoramic sea views in the unique …
$855 323
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apartme…
$349 435
Leave a request
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