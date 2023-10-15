Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€359,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€381,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Flats Near the Golf Course in Orihuela, Lomas de Campoamor The key-ready fla…
€209,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Apartments With Bright and Spacious Interiors in Alicante Stylish modern apartments a…
€690,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/4
Conveniently Located 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in Torrevieja, Punta Prima To…
€599,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€419,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 4
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Mainstream Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca…
€541,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3
Well Located Properties with Nature Views in Orihuela Costa Properties are situated in Blue …
€286,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Well Located Properties with Nature Views in Orihuela Costa Properties are situated in Blue …
€234,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of La Zenia Boulevard in Spain Sta…
€351,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Playa Flamenca Modern apartments are situa…
€290,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
2-Bedroom Elegant Apartments in Villamartin Costa Blanca Contemporary apartments are situate…
€289,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room in Villa Martin, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: LCD consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and is located in Lomas …
€441,180
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
About the project: a newly built residential complex consisting of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€345,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Playa Flamenka, just 300 meters from the sea, in Oriuel…
€649,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Residential complex located in Punta Prima, Oriuela Costa. Punta Prima is one of the most va…
€350,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Residential complex located in Punta Prima, Oriuela Costa. Punta Prima is one of the most va…
€315,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
The complex is an exclusive residential complex consisting of apartments and a bungalow on t…
€339,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments and semi-detached chalets, located just 400 m…
€465,405
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
€159,950
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€399,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€339,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€465,405
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€249,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€249,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villa Martin, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2
€229,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in La Zenia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
€369,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€379,905
