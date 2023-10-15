Penthouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

UAE
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2
2
63 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€359,500
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
78 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€381,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Flats Near the Golf Course in Orihuela, Lomas de Campoamor The key-ready fla…
€209,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
195 m²
4
Chic Apartments With Bright and Spacious Interiors in Alicante Stylish modern apartments a…
€690,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
173 m²
3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
92 m²
3/4
Conveniently Located 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in Torrevieja, Punta Prima To…
€599,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€419,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
219 m²
4
2, 3, 4-Bedroom Mainstream Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca…
€541,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
97 m²
3
Well Located Properties with Nature Views in Orihuela Costa Properties are situated in Blue …
€286,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
75 m²
3
Well Located Properties with Nature Views in Orihuela Costa Properties are situated in Blue …
€234,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
87 m²
2 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of La Zenia Boulevard in Spain Sta…
€351,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
127 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Playa Flamenca Modern apartments are situa…
€290,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
81 m²
2-Bedroom Elegant Apartments in Villamartin Costa Blanca Contemporary apartments are situate…
€289,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Villa Martin, Spain
3
2
75 m²
About the project: LCD consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and is located in Lomas …
€441,180
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garage
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
96 m²
About the project: a newly built residential complex consisting of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€345,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
99 m²
About the project: LCD is located in Playa Flamenka, just 300 meters from the sea, in Oriuel…
€649,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
81 m²
Residential complex located in Punta Prima, Oriuela Costa. Punta Prima is one of the most va…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Residential complex located in Punta Prima, Oriuela Costa. Punta Prima is one of the most va…
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
54 m²
The complex is an exclusive residential complex consisting of apartments and a bungalow on t…
€339,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
77 m²
A residential complex consisting of apartments and semi-detached chalets, located just 400 m…
€465,405
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
78 m²
1
€159,950
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€399,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, gym, with storage room
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
138 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
€339,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, gym
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€465,405
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
75 m²
3
€249,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
75 m²
3
€249,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villa Martin, Spain
3
2
123 m²
2
€229,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
€369,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with public pool, close to shops
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
72 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€379,905
Recommend
Search using the map
