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Penthouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

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75 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$403,598
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Apartments with two or three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just a few steps away are all the n…
$307,071
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxury apartments in the prestigious area of Las Colinas…
$995,506
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL AT PLAYA FLAMENCA!!! From a well established developer we ar…
$725,079
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Located in a quiet and safe area, this residence offers a luxurious atmosphere, fully equipp…
$335,628
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Located in beautiful Orihuela Costa, this exclusive residential complex offers a variety of …
$420,895
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This exclusive residential complex in Torrevieja offers a luxurious lifestyle created for ma…
$500,597
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Apartments with two to three bedrooms and two bathrooms are available. In a few steps there …
$363,957
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Fantastic opportunity to purchase a penthouse with a tourist license in a prestigious area, …
$267,364
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 314 m²
This exclusive residential complex offers 2 or 3 bedroom apartments and 2 or 2.5 bathrooms, …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Campoamor Golf Located in Campoamor Golf on t…
$400,393
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
This two-bedroom apartment on the second floor in Villamatina, with an eastern orientation, …
$203,652
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Regenerated Residential Complex in Lomas de Cabo Roig – Renovated Apartments Apartments in …
$239,044
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Located in the charming town of Orihuela, this residential complex offers a variety of housi…
$236,970
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Located in one of Orihuela Costa’s most desirable locations, these ready-to-pop apartments i…
$249,616
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
This modern penthouse (2022) stands out for its impeccable state and functionality. The area…
$431,196
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
This modern penthouse (2022) stands out for its impeccable state and functionality. With an …
$431,196
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom corner penthouse in Villamartin Top floor apartment …
$444,249
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic SEA VIEW penthouse in Cabo Roig, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, south east orientation - …
$250,299
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$341,203
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Immerse yourself in this exclusive residential complex located in one of the most desirable …
$365,208
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxury apartments in the prestigious area of Las Colinas…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
An incredible investment opportunity to buy this three bedroom two bedroom penthouse apartme…
$187,667
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Immerse yourself in a new lifestyle that combines comfort and modernity in this exclusive pr…
$225,838
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 284 m²
This exclusive residential offer is 2 or 3 bedroom apartments and 2 or 2.5 bathrooms, includ…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Vistabella Golf Alicante The apartments ar…
$326,773
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Immerse yourself in this exclusive residential complex located in one of the most desirable …
$352,694
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
This contemporary penthouse (2022) stands out for its impeccable condition and functionality…
$433,512
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Key Ready Apartments for Sale in Lomas de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa Discover the Ex…
$397,319
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
This outstanding new building project features apartments with 2-3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms …
$307,071
Leave a request
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