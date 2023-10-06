Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Malaga
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Malaga, Spain

Estepona
54
Fuengirola
44
Marbella
23
Rincon de la Victoria
7
Antequera
5
Torrox
4
Velez-Malaga
3
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€405,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€472,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary Designed Apartments with Open Views Close to Golf Courses in Estepona This new …
€397,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious First-Class Apartments 400 m to the Beach in Benalmadena City view apartments are j…
€352,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Exclusive opportunity: Luxury Duplex Penthouse with stunning views in Stupa Hills. Extrao…
€969,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,55M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
