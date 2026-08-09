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Penthouses for sale in Valencia, Spain

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1 166 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Ready-to-Move Sea View Apartments in Torrevieja Located in Torrevieja o…
$528,105
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$264,748
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Torre Infinum III is 34 exclusive apartments with views of Peñon de Ifac, salt marshes and A…
$1,12M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$403,598
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$323,710
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$457,199
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$369,954
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Ready-to-Move Sea View Apartments in Torrevieja Located in Torrevieja o…
$459,071
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$328,183
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Discover a modern luxury apartment complex in one of the most desirable areas of Alicante. I…
$1,58M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Explore a unique residential building with only 11 apartments, located on five floors, next …
$312,873
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Discover charming spaces in a unique setting. A walk through this residential complex resemb…
$453,951
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments with Open Views in Alfaz del Pi Exclusive Residential Living on the Co…
$373,874
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the charming town of Finestrat, this exclusive residential complex offers a selec…
$518,911
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this residential complex offers a selection of …
$475,092
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in Benijofar, a privileged corner of Vega Baja…
$466,466
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a new series of bungalows of modern design in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the mo…
$333,352
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Floor 12/12
Seaside Apartments in the Coveted Calpe Costa Blanca Area Situated within the charming town …
$1,06M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments with Extensive Leisure Areas in Guardamar del Segura Located in Guar…
$462,814
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
New Build Apartments in the Heart of Santa Pola Just 600 Metres from the Beach Modern Apart…
$417,315
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Build Apartments with Views of the Vineyards in Hondón de las Nieves Modern H…
$258,130
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joiosa, this exclusive residential complex offers a …
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of apartments a…
$340,495
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 4
Key ready outstanding penthouse with a large rooftop terrace, swimming pool and gym located …
$403,367
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern apartments with 2 bedrooms offer maximum comfort in a privileged location. The ground…
$403,891
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