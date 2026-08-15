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Penthouses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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354 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$416,426
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$445,344
Leave a request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers an att…
$416,426
Leave a request
Penthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
New Build Studios and Apartments in Central Torrevieja Near the BeachExclusive New Build Hom…
$163,100
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a thor…
$416,426
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive project of new apartments located in the heart of Torrevieja. Prestigi…
$203,586
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Discover an exclusive project of new apartments located in the heart of Torrevieja. This pri…
$203,586
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$369,888
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$416,426
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$445,344
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming city of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$416,426
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
New Build Studios and Apartments in Central Torrevieja Near the BeachExclusive New Build Hom…
$264,893
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$323,652
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A three-bedroom loft on the fifth floor with an elevator is a great opportunity to create yo…
$166,019
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$264,701
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
We offer this impressive penthouse located in the picturesque town of Torrevieja, near the b…
$231,232
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$416,426
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this residential complex offers a selection of h…
$460,101
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a care…
$398,766
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Newly built apartments in Torrevieja Just 600 metres from Playa del Cura beach Prim…
$416,485
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Torrevieja, this complex offers a range of accommodation opti…
$352,532
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Newly built apartments in Torrevieja Just 600 metres from Playa del Cura beach Prim…
$300,473
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2 Bedroom Apartments with Pool and Gym in Torrevieja Torrevieja, on Spain’s Costa Blanca, is…
$464,742
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Enjoy authentic Mediterranean style in these modern new buildings located just 150 meters fr…
$314,389
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
New Build Apartments in Torrevieja Just 400 m from Playa del Cura Prime Location in the Hea…
$543,714
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this residential complex offers a wide variety o…
$390,913
Leave a request
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