UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Torrevieja
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse
Clear all
127 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
128 m²
5/5
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
120 m²
1/2
Perfectly Located Bungalows with Modern Design in Torrevieja, Alicante These great bungalows…
€279,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
80 m²
1
Stylish Apartments in a Residential Complex Costa Blanca Torrevieja was originally a salt-mi…
€260,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
97 m²
6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
140 m²
2
Contemporary and Stylish Real Estate in a Complex with Pool in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Cont…
€249,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
100 m²
Well-Designed Apartments Close to All Amenities in Torrevieja La Mata Contemporary apartment…
€511,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
90 m²
Private residential complex located just 600 meters from La Mata Beach, Torrevieja district.…
€510,400
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
76 m²
2-bedroom apartment building located in the very center of Torrevieja ( Alicante ), a few me…
€269,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
47 m²
Apartment building with 1 and 2 bedrooms, located in the very center of Torrevieja ( Alicant…
€195,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
75 m²
5
€77,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
73 m²
1
€127,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with condition
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
90 m²
The complex has only 15 apartments, located less than 200 meters from Playa del Kura, in the…
€349,950
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
84 m²
Residential complex located just 150 meters from the beach, in the city of Torrevieja, south…
€329,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Los Balcones, Spain
3
2
116 m²
The residential complex is ideal for those who want to enjoy the sea, as it is located 300 m…
€541,100
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
59 m²
5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area, located on the 5th floo…
€112,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
75 m²
5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 5th floor. The t…
€127,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
73 m²
4
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€97,900
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
43 m²
2
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 2nd floor. The t…
€79,000
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
44 m²
1
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
€85,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
80 m²
5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
€112,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
85 m²
5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in La Mata, located on the 5th floor. The total area of 85.…
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Puerto area. The total area of 106.00 m2, the pentho…
€202,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 0.00 …
€106,900
Recommend
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
48 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 48.00…
€81,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
84 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an area of 85 m2 plus …
€159,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
61 m²
Bright penthouse for sale located in the center of La Mata surrounded by all services and on…
€125,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
80 m²
5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
€149,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
173 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 173.00 m2, the pen…
€299,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
4
155 m²
15
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the area of Aldea del mar, located on the 15th floor. Th…
€495,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL