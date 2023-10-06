Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
€295,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Perfectly Located Bungalows with Modern Design in Torrevieja, Alicante These great bungalows…
€279,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Apartments in a Residential Complex Costa Blanca Torrevieja was originally a salt-mi…
€260,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 6
Spacious Flats with Stylish Design and Sea Views in La Mata Costa Blanca Elegant beachfront …
€970,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary and Stylish Real Estate in a Complex with Pool in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Cont…
€249,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Well-Designed Apartments Close to All Amenities in Torrevieja La Mata Contemporary apartment…
€511,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Private residential complex located just 600 meters from La Mata Beach, Torrevieja district.…
€510,400
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2-bedroom apartment building located in the very center of Torrevieja ( Alicante ), a few me…
€269,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment building with 1 and 2 bedrooms, located in the very center of Torrevieja ( Alicant…
€195,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
€77,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
€127,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with condition in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with condition
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The complex has only 15 apartments, located less than 200 meters from Playa del Kura, in the…
€349,950
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential complex located just 150 meters from the beach, in the city of Torrevieja, south…
€329,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
The residential complex is ideal for those who want to enjoy the sea, as it is located 300 m…
€541,100
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area, located on the 5th floo…
€112,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 5th floor. The t…
€127,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
€97,900
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 2nd floor. The t…
€79,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
€85,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
€112,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in La Mata, located on the 5th floor. The total area of 85.…
€295,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Puerto area. The total area of 106.00 m2, the pentho…
€202,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 0.00 …
€106,900
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los Naufragos area. The total area of 48.00…
€81,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an area of 85 m2 plus …
€159,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Bright penthouse for sale located in the center of La Mata surrounded by all services and on…
€125,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Acequion area, located on the 5th floor. The total a…
€149,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Habaneras area. The total area of 173.00 m2, the pen…
€299,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 15
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the area of Aldea del mar, located on the 15th floor. Th…
€495,000
