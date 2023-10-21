Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Almeria
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Almeria, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€260,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Sea View Apartments Close to Social Facilities in the Great Location of Almeria Modern desig…
€182,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Traditional Mediterranean Style Apartments in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish apartments…
€235,000

Properties features in Almeria, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir