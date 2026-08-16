Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Community of Madrid
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

;
Madrid
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking to buy a penthouse in Madrid? This fully renovated top-floor apartment on Calle Alca…
$957,654
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Bright Exterior Penthouse with a Spectacular TerraceDiscover this exclusive exterior penthou…
$487,533
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Madrid, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A unique opportunity to purchase a penthouse in a new residential complex in the area of Pue…
$504,945
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go