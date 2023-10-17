Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Roque
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in San Roque, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€640,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€3,50M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,74M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,76M
