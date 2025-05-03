Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
95
Marbella
67
Valencia
4
Benidorm
8
37 properties total found
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Beautifully decorated two -level penthouse with a view of the sea and golf course. With the…
$374,239
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom PENTHOUSE with sea views set in beauti…
$558,907
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 391 m²
Casamayor presents this unique and unrepeatable penthouse with the most privileged location …
$1,69M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
$1,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Penthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 108 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$418,065
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
$1,42M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
$749,876
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
On sale penthouse located in the residence of Sonia, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. Penthouse…
$345,220
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the warmest region of Europe, these stylish apartments in Almeria offer a unique …
$183,096
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Penthouse Maisonette built in 2018. South-west exhibition. The first floor: open kitchen wit…
$436,070
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$474,157
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
$1,44M
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$376,369
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
$2,09M
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 372 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$954,990
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Andalusia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Exclusive opportunity: Luxury Duplex Penthouse with stunning views in Stupa Hills. Extrao…
$1,05M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
These exceptional apartments are located on the front line of the Mediterranean in Dénia, a …
$681,207
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 84 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$383,191
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful attic located in the beach area with sea views belonging to a beautiful urbanizati…
$390,510
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Unique property to live in a spacious Duplex Penthouse on the first line of Muchavista beach…
$1,31M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Situated along the pristine coastline of Costa de Almería, these contemporary apartments off…
$238,821
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
This elegant residence in Altea offers the perfect retreat for those seeking comfort by the …
$1,13M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
These stylish apartments are located in Dehesa de Campoamor, a prestigious coastal area of A…
$451,485
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Luxurious plants with an area of ​​2230 square meters. Luxurious features. Ready to move. Fu…
$449,087
