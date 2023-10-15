UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
255
Torrevieja
127
Orihuela
64
la Marina Baixa
60
la Marina Alta
26
Guardamar del Segura
23
l Alacanti
21
Calp
20
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
20
Alicante
18
Pilar de la Horadada
18
Benidorm
14
el Baix Vinalopo
13
San Miguel de Salinas
10
Santa Pola
8
Altea
5
Elx Elche
5
Rojales
5
l Alfas del Pi
4
Almoradi
3
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
92 m²
€449,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€1,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
2
1
111 m²
4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€235,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
3
2
137 m²
4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
4
2
137 m²
4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
114 m²
€170,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
128 m²
5/5
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
178 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
89 m²
€434,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
2
200 m²
6/4
Centrally Located Apartments in a Complex with a Pool, Sauna, and Fitness Center in Alicante…
€450,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
88 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€240,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
67 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
120 m²
We present you this penthouse with a spectacular terrace in one of the fastest growing areas…
€305,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
2
103 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€289,950
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
80 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€425,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
78 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€381,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2
2
63 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€359,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
2
2
83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
2
1
80 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
200 m²
5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Recommend
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this exclusive penthouse, unique and unrepeatable for its specta…
€1,15M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Flats Near the Golf Course in Orihuela, Lomas de Campoamor The key-ready fla…
€209,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
155 m²
3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
169 m²
4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
2
100 m²
About the project: the new residential complex is located in Allonbey, a privileged area bet…
€633,500
Recommend
