Penthouses for sale in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
€449,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
€1,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Well-Located 2 and 3-Bedroom Flats in El Raso Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in El R…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€235,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
€295,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 178 m²
€790,000
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
€434,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/4
Centrally Located Apartments in a Complex with a Pool, Sauna, and Fitness Center in Alicante…
€450,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€240,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€220,000
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 120 m²
We present you this penthouse with a spectacular terrace in one of the fastest growing areas…
€305,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€289,950
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€425,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with Pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€381,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with storage room, with terrassa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
About the project: a private residential complex is located 1 km from Campoamor Beach, in Or…
€359,500
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: a cozy residential complex is located just 120 meters from Playa Tamarit,…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/1
Apartments with Large Terraces in a Private Complex in Santa Pola Alicante These apartments …
€580,000
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this exclusive penthouse, unique and unrepeatable for its specta…
€1,15M
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Flats Near the Golf Course in Orihuela, Lomas de Campoamor The key-ready fla…
€209,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in the Complex Offering Direct Acces to the Beach in Gran Alacant, Monte Faro Lux…
€395,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
About the project: the new residential complex is located in Allonbey, a privileged area bet…
€633,500

Properties features in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
