Penthouses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

10 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€289,950
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Affordable Apartments in a Complex With Pool and Garage in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blan…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
Stylish Flats in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in San Miguel …
€230,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Stylish Flats in San Miguel de Salinas Costa Blanca Modern flats are situated in San Miguel …
€185,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 4
NEW JYLO COMPLEX IN VILAMARTINE A new residential complex of 112 very comfortable apartment…
€340,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Spacious apartment with three bedrooms, bathroom, terrace, solarium, in a residential area w…
€98,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
€765,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with Lift, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2 beds penthouses with private solarium in San Miguel de las Salinas. Brand new 2 bedrooms &…
€129,900
