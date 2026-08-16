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Penthouses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique Natur…
$453,453
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2-Bedroom Modern Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas Located in the charming town o…
$301,257
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Discover Modern Living at the New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Spacious…
$371,948
Leave a request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Located in the charming town of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offers a var…
$450,087
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the charming town of San Miguel de Salinas, this residential complex offers a var…
$364,686
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique N…
$366,600
Leave a request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Discover an exclusive selection of apartments in San Miguel de Salinas, consisting of five b…
$365,246
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Flats with Great Views in San Miguel de Salinas These exquisite ready-mo…
$480,390
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Spacious Modern Apartments with Communal Pool in San Miguel de Salinas Located …
$459,670
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Discover an exclusive selection of apartments in San Miguel de Salinas, consisting of five b…
$450,778
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This beautifully renovated top-floor apartment in the popular El Galan offers modern life in…
$138,585
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Discover an exceptional residential project that combines modern design with luxurious ameni…
$381,416
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Discover Modern Living at the New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Spac…
$371,124
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique Natur…
$367,413
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Discover an exceptional residential project that combines modern design with luxurious ameni…
$369,754
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Sea View Apartments with Gardens or Solariums in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante Located in …
$300,495
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
New Residential Development in San Miguel de Salinas Exclusive Apartments in a Unique N…
$452,449
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Spacious Modern Apartments with Communal Pool in San Miguel de Salinas Located …
$372,451
Leave a request
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